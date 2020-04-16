A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg while she was running to try to get inside her house in the 400 block of Manor Street Wednesday, April 15, at 4:23 p.m., Lancaster city police said.

The girl's wound is not life-threatening, police said, and she is expected to recover.

According to police, around 4:23 p.m., a dark SUV pulled up in front of a house on Manor Street and a passenger got out and fired several shots toward the home.

The girl was shot as she rain to get inside, police said.

The shooter got back in the SUV, police said, and then traveled toward West King Street.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Susan Hartley, who lives down the street, said that she heard four gunshots while she was outside with her husband.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at 717-735-3301 or call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tips can be texted to Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411. All callers may remain anonymous.