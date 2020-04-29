Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information released Wednesday, April 29.

There have now been 170 coronavirus deaths in Lancaster County, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, and the victims were residents of 17 of the county's 60 municipalities.

More than 78% percent of those who have died were from only three local communities — Lancaster and Manheim townships, and Christiana Borough.

But deaths have increased in several other local communities, and a few — such as Salisbury, Warwick and Paradise townships — have recently recorded their first deaths.

Nearly three-quarters of the Lancaster County deaths have occurred at skilled or long-term care facilities, according to Diamantoni, and some of those who died at hospitals have also been residents of such facilities.

Of the 170 total deaths, 150 —or 88% — were age 70 or older. The other 20 victims were in their 50s or 60s.

Here is the latest information on how many people from each of the 17 local municipalities have died, according to an online county map of Diamantoni’s data. The numbers represent where the victims resided, not where they died.

Lancaster Township – 89

Manheim Township – 32

Christiana Borough – 12

East Hempfield Township – 6

Lititz Borough – 5

Rapho Township – 5

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster City – 3

Penn Township – 3

Columbia Borough – 2

East Cocalico Township – 2

New Holland Borough – 2

East Lampeter Township – 1

Ephrata Township – 1

Paradise Township – 1

Providence Township – 1

Salisbury Township - 1

Warwick Township – 1

Non-residents who died here – 3