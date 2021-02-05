A total of 17 dogs and puppies were removed from a Lancaster County property Wednesday after concerns were raised over their welfare.

Wednesday's seizure marks the second since November, when SPCA officials seized six puppies from the property.

The Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Officers received a complaint that the owners of a property on Bell Road in Christiana hadn't been to the property since Sunday, according to a news release.

The officers responded and found "corroborating evidence" supporting the claim. After obtaining a search warrant, officers removed a total of 17 dogs from the property, including five unweaned puppies and their mother.

The dogs removed included 16 German Shepherd-type and one Siberian Husky-type dogs.

"All of the dogs were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be examined and cared for by the shelter’s medical team," according to the release. "The animals have not been signed over and will remain in the care of the organization until they are surrendered by the owners or through the courts."

SPCA spokeswoman Gillian Kocher noted that since the dogs seized Wednesday have not been signed over to the SPCA's custody, she cannot provide photos of them.

A previous visit

The Pennsylvania SPCA previously visited the property in November to assist the Bureau of Dog Law with a warrant. Though the property owners didn't have a kennel license at the time, they were operating as a kennel and puppy dealer.

As a result of that visit, six Siberian Husky puppies were removed and adopted into new homes, according to a news release. Pictures of those puppies are included in this article.

"The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation," according to the release.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.