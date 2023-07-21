16 years after Lancaster couple died in car wreck, parents share how they've moved forward

Today is the hardest day of the year for two Lancaster County couples — Barry and Dianne Smith and Bruce and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson.

Sixteen years ago they received the unimaginable news that each of their youngest children had died together in a traffic crash.

Kevin Smith, 27, and Jolene Donelan, 25, were killed when the Ford Explorer in which they were driving was hit by a Greyhound bus shortly after they traveled over the Delaware Memorial Bridge on their way to the beach. There were no other deaths or injuries.

With the benefit of time, the couple’s parents can reflect on what has worked for them in the healing process and are sharing their journey now with the hope it might help others struggling after a tragic loss. Friends, faith and physical remembrances are just a few of the important elements that have helped the parents move forward.

“The hole in the heart is still there for us,” Barry Smith said. “But the support we’ve had has helped us to heal.”

‘What am I going to do?’

The first arm of support for Bruce and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson, of Manheim Township, came from their neighbors across the street, Kevin and Laura Burke.

After two police cruisers pulled up in front of the Heinbaugh Patterson home around 4:30 p.m. on July 21, 2007, to inform them of the wreck, the first call Dorothy made was to her parents. The next was to Laura Burke.

“I remember getting the phone call,” Laura Burke recalled. “I threw the phone across the kitchen. I went out the front door … and I ran in their house and hugged Dorothy. She fell to her knees.”

“What am I going to do?” Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson muttered through tears.

“I don’t know,” Burke replied.

The Burkes spent the next many nights chatting with Bruce and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson while sitting in lawn chairs in the driveway.

About 10 months earlier, Kevin Burke, then the Donegal Insurance senior vice president of human resources, learned Donelan had been hired to a full-time job as an assistant in the claims division at the company.

Wanting to land the gig on her own merit, Donelan did not inform Burke she had applied to the position.

“You simply don’t survive in the claims role if you don’t have a high empathy score,” Burke said of Donelan’s job. “You also have to be personable and articulate. Jolene had all of those things.”

Donelan was the daughter of the late Michael Donelan and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson, who divorced in 1984. Bruce and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson married in 1990. Michael Donelan died in 2006.

After graduating high school, Jolene Donelan tried college for a year, realized it wasn’t for her, returned home and later began working for Donegal Insurance. Despite her short time with the company, Donelan left a sizable impact on her colleagues.

“Our claims department fell apart for several days” after the deadly crash, Burke said. “Employees had to go home.”

Burke quickly learned about the troubles both families were having in finding the SUV in which Smith and Donelan were traveling. In particular, Barry Smith wanted something inside the car: his son’s favorite hat.

“I felt helpless in helping these people,” Kevin Burke said. “I thought one of the ways I could help them is getting this hat back to this father.”

‘I’m looking for a hat’

Kevin Smith, a 1998 Penn Manor High School alum, sat down at the bar inside Jack’s Family Tavern & Restaurant in Millersville Borough in 2002.

He was immediately smitten by the blue-eyed, blonde-haired bartender serving him a drink. Her name was Jolene, named after the 1974 song made famous by Dolly Parton.

Like any relationship, Smith and Donelan had some wrinkles to iron out.

Smith was a country boy with a passion for hunting, fishing and dirt bikes. He worked full-time as a backhoe operator for Lancaster-based excavation company D.H. Funk & Sons.

Donelan, a 2000 Manheim Township High School alum, was a former homecoming queen candidate with a passion for clothing.

“She had champagne tastes on a beer budget,” Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson said of her daughter.

“Kevin was just a middle-income worker,” D.H. Funk & Sons owner Dennis Funk recalled. “Jolene liked the finer things in life. We had a lot of discussion about that. She finally accepted Kevin for who he was. … She didn’t let money get in the way.”

In the months leading up to the crash, Smith had been saving for an engagement ring he intended to purchase for Donelan. By then, he had gotten her to regularly enjoy the outdoors as she added camouflage to her outfits and learned to hunt, eventually shooting a deer.

Donelan also became a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, who Smith had grown up cheering for with his dad.

Smith combined his love for hunting and Phillies with a camouflage Phillies ballcap. He wore the hat just about everywhere.

To retrieve the cap, Burke turned to Donegal Insurance’s special investigations unit, which is made up of retired state troopers.

“No one is going to get access to this vehicle other than one state trooper talking to another,” Burke recalled telling those on the hunt for the ballcap. “Figure out who you need to talk to, get access to this vehicle. I’m looking for a hat. And any other personal belongings you can find.”

Two retired officers working for Donegal Insurance hopped in a car, made the trip south, found the SUV and gave Burke a call, telling him, “We have the hat.”

The retrieval of the cap came on the same day as the viewing for Smith and Donelan. It’s why the two men raced north to get the hat to Burke.

“They showed up at work at 4:30,” Burke said. “The viewing happened to be that evening.”

The viewing lasted for more than five hours, with a line of people stretching outside the church.

When Burke, hat in hand, reached the front of the line, Dorothy and Bruce Heinbaugh Patterson pointed Burke out to the Smiths.

“The entire family basically hugged me,” Burke said. “We all stood there crying for five minutes.”

At the request of Barry Smith, son-in-law Daryn Vinson had purchased 12 camouflage Phillies ballcaps earlier in the week. Hours after the funeral on July 27, 2007, back at the Washington Boro home of Barry and Dianne Smith, they handed out the camouflage Phillies hats to the 12 pallbearers who had carried the caskets of Smith and Donelan earlier in the day.

‘Why, God?’

In the wake of their loss, Barry and Dianne Smith wrestled with questions within their Christian faith.

One of them was why God would let the death of their son and his girlfriend happen.

“We quickly discovered in the many various books we were reading we’re not going to know that answer,” Barry Smith said. “So why dwell in that?”

The Smiths gained comfort in reading a book authored by Randy Alcorn titled “Heaven.”

“Where Kevin and Jolene are now,” Barry Smith said of the book’s title. “The book talks about we will know each other in heaven. That’s an incredible comfort.”

Along the way, a pastor said to the Smiths, “I wouldn’t ask the question, ‘Why, God?’ I would ask the question, ‘What do you want me to do in spite of this horrific accident?’”

The Smiths, now both 68, responded by creating a grief ministry within Central Manor Church in Washington Boro, where they regularly attend. The ministry consists of a five-week class held every Sunday morning; it’s currently inactive.

“We discovered as many as 10 people who had previous losses,” Barry Smith said. “We were able to be with them and minister to them.”

Other forms of healing for the parents of Smith and Donelan have come in physical remembrances of their children.

A bench placed in Donelan’s memory is at Amos Herr Park in East Hempfield Township. A tree planted in Smith’s memory is at Washington Boro Park in Manor Township, alongside a tree planted in recognition of Barry Smith after he retired as the township’s manager in 2014.

Barry Smith quote “I think every parent that loses a child, no matter what the circumstance is, that journey then starts with birthdays, special days, holidays. That first year of every first is really tough.” Barry Smith

Through donations, a pavilion was constructed free of charge and named in remembrance of Smith in the Central Manor Church Camp in Manor Township.

The license plates on the backs of vehicles owned by Barry Smith and Casey Vinson, one of Smith’s two older sisters, also reference Smith.

And the Smiths and Heinbaugh Pattersons have grandchildren that carry with them middle names referring to Smith and Donelan.

The last piece of healing for the parents is perhaps an obvious one to some in that they experienced a similar loss. But such pain for the families could have led them in opposite directions. The reverse has happened.

‘The love of Jesus’

Smith and Donelan shared the same obituary. They had a joint funeral inside Central Manor Church in Washington Boro.

“We wanted them to be together,” Barry Smith said. “This isn’t the time they should’ve been together. It should’ve been a wedding.”

Smith and Donelan are buried side-by-side at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery in Manor Township. Their parents have since purchased burial plots at the same cemetery.

Barry and Dianne Smith and Bruce and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson have grown closer since the tragedy.

“I think that’s the love of Jesus,” Barry Smith said.

“I do, too,” Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson said.

“That’s what got us by,” Barry Smith said.

In the first year after the wreck, the parents shared similar torment each time significant dates came along.

“I think every parent that loses a child, no matter what the circumstance is, that journey then starts with birthdays, special days, holidays,” Barry Smith said. “That first year of every first is really tough.”

“I know when that first Christmas came (after the wreck) where I couldn’t buy her anything,” Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson said. “It was tough.”

The parents will sometimes meet for dinner.

“We look at it like we were blessed to have her (Donelan) for 25 years,” Heinbaugh Patterson said. “Other parents might not have had their kids not as long as we did.”

Every year around mid-July, when the date of the wreck approaches, Barry and Dianne Smith, a retired elementary school secretary, travel northwest to a cabin in Juniata County — the same cabin Smith frequented.

In previous years, Bruce and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson went to the beach in mid-July, purposely driving routes to avoid Delaware Memorial Bridge, the site of the 2007 crash.

“I haven’t been down that way since the accident,” Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson said.

Neither has her son, Brian Crumlich, Donelan’s older brother.

The entire Smith family still visits Ocean City, New Jersey, going over Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The crash site is just south of the bridge and the exit for Ocean City. The Smiths and Casey Vinson, one of Kevin Smith's two older sisters, have visited it just once, the first year after the wreck. They found crosses in the grass near the site of the crash, placed there by Kevin Smith’s co-workers.

“The next year we decided we’re not doing that again,” Barry Smith said. “It’s hard to drive when tears are flowing down your face.”

Today, Bruce Heinbaugh Patterson, 66, will take off work from his day job as a truck driver.

He and Dorothy Heinbaugh Patterson, 67, will visit Donelan’s grave.

They’ll read the words inscribed on the back of Donelan’s gravestone: If Heaven could build a stairway, I’d reach up and bring you home again.

On the back of Smith’s gravestone is an inscription that has given both families comfort. It’s the Bible passage Romans 8:38-39:

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.