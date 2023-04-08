A 16-year-old was shot in Lancaster city early Saturday morning, police said.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the area of East Strawberry Street and Chester Street at 12:24 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The victim was a 16-year-old who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a treatment facility, police said.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 717-735-3300.

