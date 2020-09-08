A 16-year-old Manheim Township boy was stabbed in the right arm during a fight in Lancaster Monday and police are investigating.

Officers put a tourniquet on the boy's arm when they arrived to the parking lot of McDonald's, 210 W. King St., about 6:45 p.m., police said. The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated and is expected to survive, police said.

The boy was stabbed during a fight between two groups of juveniles, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (717) 735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" plus the message to 847411. Callers do not have to give their names.