There have now been 167 coronavirus deaths in Lancaster County, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, and the victims were residents of 16 of the county's 60 municipalities.

About 80 percent of those who have died were from only three local communities — Lancaster and Manheim townships, and Christiana Borough.

But deaths have increased in several other local communities, and a few — such as Warwick and Paradise townships — have recently recorded their first deaths.

Nearly three-quarters of the Lancaster County deaths have occurred at skilled or long-term care facilities, according to Diamantoni, and some of those who died at hospitals have also been residents of such facilities.

Of the total deaths, 145 —or 88% — were age 70 or older. The other 19 victims were in their 50s or 60s.

Here is the latest information on how many people from each of the 16 local municipalities have died, according to an online county map of Diamantoni’s data. The numbers represent where the victims resided, not where they died. It also does not include the three most recent deaths that the coroner confirmed Wednesday morning.

Lancaster Township – 88

Manheim Township – 30

Christiana Borough – 12

East Hempfield Township – 6

Rapho Township – 5

Lititz Borough – 4

Lancaster City – 3

Penn Township – 3

East Cocalico Township – 2

New Holland Borough – 2

Columbia Borough – 1

East Lampeter Township – 1

Ephrata Township – 1

Paradise Township – 1

Providence Township – 1

Warwick Township – 1

Non-residents who died here – 3