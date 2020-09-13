Following are 17 Lancaster County police-involved shooting incidents since 2008. Sixteen of the incidents that occurred prior to Sunday's fatal officer-involved shooting in Lancaster city were previously ruled justified by the county district attorney's office.
- Sept. 13, 2020: Ricardo Munoz, 27, was fatally shot by a Lancaster city police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police body camera footage shows Munoz holding what investigators said was a knife while exiting a home and running toward the officer. The officer then shoots and kills Munoz.
- Feb. 19, 2019: Jeromey Barnes, 37, was shot by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was attempting to apprehend him following a previous encounter with police the previous month. Barnes was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was ruled justified in May 2020.
- Sept. 16, 2018: Ricardo Avenia, 29, was shot and killed by a police officer responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. Avenia was seen holding a woman at gunpoint inside a city home in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office. The shooting was ruled justified Nov. 30, 2018.
- May 8, 2018: A Manheim Township police officer shot John R. Simson, 65, after Simson fired a shotgun at least twice outside the police department, according to Lancaster County district attorney's office spokesman Brett Hambright. Simson died at the scene. No police officers were injured. The shooting was ruled justified two weeks later.
- April 27, 2018: Pennsylvania state police shot at a vehicle operated by John Anderson, 55, after they said he drove directly at two troopers during a chase in southern Lancaster County. Police said Anderson crashed into an embankment and was arrested in Martic Township. They said no one was injured. The shooting was ruled justified that August.
- Sept. 14, 2017: A Lancaster County deputy sheriff shot at a vehicle operated by Clinton L. Young III, 27, after Young drove at two deputies he was fleeing from, according to the district attorney's office, which also said he tried to take a deputy's firearm during the incident. The shooting was ruled justified three weeks later. Clinton pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disarming a law-enforcement officer, robbery and other charges. He was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison in February.
- Jan. 24, 2017: Jose Efrain Rodriguez, 18, was fatally shot by police after he shot at two Lancaster city police officers, according to the district attorney's office. No police officers were struck by gunfire or injured. The shooting was ruled justified that April.
- May 19, 2015: Anthony Quinn Gomez Jr., 29, was fatally shot by an unidentified Lancaster city police officer after another officer attempted to use a Taser on Gomez and was shot in the process. The officer survived the shooting. The officers were serving a warrant for Gomez at an apartment at 305 E. Chestnut St. The shooting of Gomez was ruled justified in June 2015.
- Feb. 11, 2015: Lancaster city police Officer Todd Dickinson shot Kenneth L. White, 39, in the thigh following a chase that ended at Manor Street and Campbell Avenue. White was accelerating his vehicle toward officers when the shots were fired, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said at the time. The shooting was ruled justified six months later. White was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude police. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one to two years in prison. He was released from Lancaster County Prison on June 8, 2017.
- July 11, 2014: Lancaster city police Officer Ben Bradley shot Richard Rivera, 18, on Union Street. Rivera reportedly pulled a gun from his waistband after a car chase. Rivera, who was wounded in the buttocks, was charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. The shooting was ruled justified three weeks later. He pleaded guilty and in June 2015 was sentenced to 10 to 28 years in prison.
- Dec. 21, 2013: Lititz police Officer Joel Hartz shot and killed David Giliberti, 22, inside Giliberti's home on Arrowhead Drive. Giliberti, who was described as agitated with a mental illness, threatened Hartz and confronted him with a knife. The shooting was ruled justified two months later.
- Aug. 12, 2013: Manheim police shot and killed Steven Michael Brill, 46, at Brill's home in the 1400 block of Old Line Road. Brill reportedly aimed a rifle at an officer, following threats toward police. The rifle turned out to be a BB gun. In declaring the shooting “clearly justified,” Stedman said the BB gun had “the clear appearance of a typical hunting rifle and at the time of the encounter, the officer reasonably believed the weapon was capable of causing death or serious bodily injury.”
- June 10, 2013: Lancaster city police Officer Jose de la Torre shot and killed Gregory Bayne, 35, in the first block of North Queen Street. Bayne reportedly charged at officers with a knife. The shooting was ruled justified two weeks later.
- Aug. 1, 2011: Lancaster city police Officer Jason Zahm shot Manuel Abrante III, 28, after Abrante fired shots near the former Fulton Bar on North Plum Street. Abrante reportedly pointed a gun at Zahm and other officers after returning to a nearby apartment complex. Abrante was shot twice in the buttocks. Zahm's shooting of Abrante was ruled justified a week later. Abrante pleaded guilty to four charges, including felony aggravated assault and a felony gun crime, in August 2012, according to newspaper records. Four months later, he was sentenced to 6½ to 20 years in prison.
- April 13, 2011: A Lancaster County SERT sniper shot and killed Larry D. Marsh, 41, at an Earl Township mobile home park. The shooting reportedly followed a long standoff. The shooting was ruled justified two weeks later.
- Nov. 18, 2008: Lancaster city police officers Andrew Mease and J.J. Hatfield shot Charles Robert Lewis, 25, as Lewis reached for a gun following a vehicle stop. Lewis was shot five times in the back, shoulder and leg. The shooting was ruled justified two weeks later. Lewis was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison in June 2012 for illegally possessing a gun, according to newspaper records. Lewis is still in a state prison.
- April 24, 2008: East Hempfield Township police Sgt. Brian Nice shot and killed 65-year-old Jerry Grant in Grant's driveway at 120 Teal Terrace. Nice reportedly shot Grant in the chest as Grant approached him while pointing a revolver at the officer. The shooting was ruled justified the next day.