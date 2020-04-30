A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Lancaster city, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of Beaver Street, Lancaster city police said.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told that a person with a gunshot wound was walking on South Queen Street, police said. the boy was found near the intersection of South Queen and Conestoga streets.

The boy, 15, had a gunshot wound on his leg, police said, and was taken to Lancaster General Health. He is expected to survive.

Police said they found spent shell casings in the 200 block of Beaver Street and canvassed the area for suspects, evidence, witnesses, additional victims and surveillance camera locations.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. People can also text a tip, by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411. All tipsters may remain anonymous.

