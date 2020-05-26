A 15-year-old boy was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Salisbury Township when he rode his bike through a stop sign and was struck at the intersection of Buena Vista and White Horse roads, according to state police.

State police said the crash happened about 2:57 p.m. Sunday as the boy traveled west along Buena Vista Road toward the intersection, where he traveled through a stop sign without stopping.

He was struck on White Horse Road by an 18-year-old man driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta.

The teenage bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said.

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni also did not release the 15-year-old’s identity because he was a minor.