A 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Salisbury Township Sunday afternoon, said Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

The incident took place at 2:56 p.m. near the intersection of White Horse and Buena Vista roads, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Since the victim was underage, Diamantoni said he would not be releasing additional information about his identity.

State police have not released any additional information about the crash.