140 years of the Lancaster city fire department [photos, video]

Horses Harry, Joe and Charley are pictured with the firefighters of Truck A, a ladder truck, in the early days of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire. Up until 1917, the fire department used horses to get equipment to the scenes of fires.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin points to an incident in a record book from the early 1900s, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
An early rendition of the masks firefighters used is seen on display inside the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Artifacts from years of firefighting are seen in a display case in the entrance way to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street fire station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Firefighters with Engine Company No. 4, at the fire department’s 333. N. Queen Street station, get ready to gallop to a call in this undated photo. The city’s first paid fire department, now Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, used horses as the primary means of transportation until 1917.
A firefighter was admired for his tenacity in battling smoke while attempting to put out the fire that engulfed the Moss Cigar Factory in January 1907. According to a story that ran in the Lancaster Examiner, firefighter Isadore H. Neuman, who also worked for the cigar company, was seen gasping for air out of a window, taking a deep breath, putting a sponge in his mouth and going back into the smoke to continue fighting the blaze.
A bell rings, shaking the bricks of the building below at 411 W. King St. in Lancaster. The sound is familiar – something’s on fire.
Horses rush from the stable behind the firehouse. Firefighters latch on their heavy equipment, driving the teams toward the smoke, hooves thundering and equipment clanking through narrow city streets.
It’s nearing the end of the 19th century, and the county’s first paid fire department is settling into its role.
The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, which marks its 140th anniversary this month, is one of the oldest paid fire departments in Pennsylvania. The first was Philadelphia in 1871.
Fourteen decades. Nearly 1,000 firefighters filed through the ranks, led by 17 chiefs. Thousands of blazes extinguished. Eleven firefighters’ lives lost in the line of duty. Countless lives saved. Hundreds of properties salvaged.
Much has changed, but the dedication and inherent danger of protecting the property and people of the city has stayed the same. Here’s a look at how the department evolved, from the early days of horse-drawn ladder trucks to now.
The volunteer years: battling egos and arsonists
The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire was organized on April 1, 1882, after at least two failed efforts. As the city was growing in population and size, demand grew for dedicated firefighters who could be counted on to show up when blazes threatened people and property.
“It was more accountability for the city,” Lancaster Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin said. “Instead of relying on these people that maybe can’t always be relied upon,” the new paid department gave assurance of professionalism and reliable responses.
Volunteer groups had been putting out fires throughout the county for more than a century; they still do in the majority of Lancaster County’s municipalities, with the exception of Lancaster city and Manheim Township.
“Starting off with buckets, and then transitioning to ladders and wagons – as the equipment changed, the times changed, (and) the people tried to change with it,” Conklin said. “The city was looking toward getting organized and cleaning up some of the mishaps of sometimes missing fires, or overlapping fires and the rivalries between the volunteer (fire) houses.”
In the early days, firefighting groups were also fighting egos and rivalries, Conklin said, that sometimes led to spats and violence.
“They would have rivalries. They would have fistfights, water fights,” Conklin said. “It was getting in the way of actual property conservation and life safety.”
In one example two firefighters were “somewhat hurt” on August 21, 1881, when a water fight broke out between Friendship Fire and Hose and American Fire Engine and Hose companies, according to LNP|LancasterOnline archives.
While fire tore through B.F. Skeen’s building at Sherman Street and Marion Alley, which housed felloes (the outer rim of a wheel), firefighters blasted each other's equipment with water and threw “stones, brickbats and other missiles,” the Intelligencer Journal reported in the following day’s paper.
Arson was also a major problem in the years leading up to the department’s creation. Arsons were so common throughout Lancaster that the city hired a group of lawyers to prosecute the arsonists, commonly known as “firebugs,” “who had caused so much excitement in this city during the last few years,” the Semi-Weekly New Era reported in April 1883.
One of the most famous Lancaster city firebugs was George “Tid” Brimmer. He was the head of the “firebug gang” and would earn a reputation as “one of the most celebrated criminals ever developed in Lancaster County,” according to the Lancaster Semi-Weekly New Era.
Brimmer, born in the 1860s, would go on to break out of jail, be caught again in Harrisburg, and eventually be pardoned in 1895, after serving 12 and a half years in prison.
“They were definitely predominantly (the ones that) kept the fire department busy,” Conklin said of arsonists in the late 1800s. “To cause a conflagration was – I mean, that’s kind of a pyromaniac’s dream.”
Galloping to the scene
For the newly created city fire department, getting to the fire was sometimes just as dangerous as fighting it.
Henry Howell, the city’s first fire chief, was in command of 39 men – 19 hosemen, nine drivers, five foremen, four engineers, one tillerman and one ladderman, according to Lancaster Bureau of Fire records.
Two horses, minimum, were needed to rush equipment to a scene; the department’s first ladder truck took three. Harry, Joe and Charlie were the three stallions tasked with the job of leading one of the early ladder trucks, according to archival photos and records from the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire. The undated photos are likely in the late 1890s or early 1900s.
On the day of the department’s inception, according to a report from the Intelligencer Journal, a building known as the “old match factory” near Chestnut and Duke streets caught fire from a spark thrown by a passing locomotive a few feet away from the building.
“The firemen made excellent time going to the fire and did good work,” the newspaper reported.
Quick responses in the city were a point of pride for Howell and his team.
Howell “struck an alarm” at the corner of West King and Water streets, and about a minute later, the team of horses arrived with the first apparatus. Minutes later, the entire department was on scene. At the time, the firehouse was situated between Water and Mulberry streets, less than a block away from the demonstration.
The newspaper called the run “very satisfactory,” even though one of the hose carts crashed going over railroad tracks, hurting a firefighter, breaking parts of the cart and injuring the horse.
In 1906, while trying to hop on a moving apparatus (which could weigh more than two tons), firefighter Edward DeMora lost his footing. He was dragged down a city street and subsequently run over, according to Lancaster Bureau of Fire historical records. He was 28, the third recorded line-of-duty death for the young fire department (though his death wasn’t recognized as a line-of-duty death at the time).
Eleven firefighters have died in the line of duty. Firefighter Thomas J. Horvath, 46, was the most recent, suffering a heart attack on a fire scene in 1992.
Trials by fire
In the department’s first calendar year, firefighters were called to 34 alarms, including two false alarms.
One of the first major fires for the department, according to Lancaster Bureau of Fire historical records, happened on Nov. 5, 1883, at the Inquirer Printing and Publishing Building, then located at 47 N. Queen St. But conflicting reports make the severity of the fire difficult to pinpoint.
According to the fire department’s historical record, it’s reported that firefighters arrived within three minutes, and that the “interior of the building and its contents were destroyed by the fire.”
A report in the Nov. 7, 1883, edition of the Lancaster Intelligencer said the fire “made a big blaze, but no damage was done,” and added that the department was “promptly on hand, but their services were not needed.”
Both reports, however, confirmed the initial fire started after a boy dropped a piece of “blazing paper” into a large iron tank, partially filled with water and benzene, which is found in petroleum and gasoline.
Massive fires decades later, in 1907 and 1910, tested the still-young department’s strength.
In this photo from 1917, firemen with Engine No. 3 pose for a photo with their equipment in front of Fire Station 3 in Lancaster City. Before 1917, horses were used to take equipment to the scenes of fires in the city.
In this photo from 1917, firemen with Engine No. 3 pose for a photo with their equipment in front of Fire Station 3 in Lancaster City. Before 1917, horses were used to take equipment to the scenes of fires in the city.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter William P. Woerner, who was hired in 1909, is seen here with a badge of the era.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin points to an incident in a record book from the early 1900s, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin holds up an incident book from the early 1900s, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster Fire Department Chief William E. Johnson is pictured sitting in his 1915 Overland Roadster, left, followed by the rest of the department pose at Reservoir Park on East King Street to commemorate the complete motorization of the department.
An early rendition of the masks firefighters used is seen on display inside the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
A photo of firefighter Harry Sides, who died in 1972 in the line of duty, is seen displayed with his shirt and badge inside the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's museum. Eleven Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighters have died in the line of duty over the department's 140 years of service.
Artifacts from years of firefighting are seen in a display case in the entrance way to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street fire station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire historian Ryan Conklin explains how gamewell fire alarm boxes were used in the early 20th century, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin talks about the early days of firefighting in Lancaster County, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Firefighters with Engine Company No. 4, at the fire department’s 333. N. Queen Street station, get ready to gallop to a call in this undated photo. The city’s first paid fire department, now Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, used horses as the primary means of transportation until 1917.
William ‘Dutch’ Orem holds a pair of steeds at the Lancaster Fire Department in this undated photo. These horses were used to haul Engine No. 3. The fire department, now Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, used horses until 1917.
Firefighters work to put out the blaze at the Moss Cigar Factory fire on North Prince Street, near Lemon Street, in January 1907. Firefighters were heralded after battling one of the "worst fire that has ever been known in its history."
Destruction from the 1910 Reilly Bros. & Raub fire along North Queen Street in Lancaster city is seen after firefighters spent hours working to tame the blaze. The fire was labeled as one of the worst fires in the city's history and proved to be a test for the early fire department in the years prior to automobiles.
Destruction from the 1910 Reilly Bros. & Raub fire along North Queen Street in Lancaster city is seen after firefighters spent hours working to tame the blaze. The fire was labeled as one of the worst fires in the city's history and proved to be a test for the early fire department in the years prior to automobiles.
Firefighter badges make a '64' for Lancaster City Burea of Fire inside the department's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
A fire engine is seen parked in front of Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Horses Harry, Joe and Charley are pictured with the firefighters of Truck A, a ladder truck, in the early days of the Horses Harry, Joe and Charley are pictured with the firefighters of Truck A, a latter truck, in the early days of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire. Up until 1917, the fire department used horses to get equipment to the scenes of fires.
In this photo from 1917, firemen with Engine No. 3 pose for a photo with their equipment in front of Fire Station 3 in Lancaster City. Before 1917, horses were used to take equipment to the scenes of fires in the city.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter William P. Woerner, who was hired in 1909, is seen here with a badge of the era, inside a display case at the fire department's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin points to an incident in a record book from the early 1900s, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin holds up an incident book from the early 1900s, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster Fire Department Chief William E. Johnson is pictured sitting in his 1915 Overland Roadster, left, followed by the rest of the department pose at Reservoir Park on East King Street to commemorate the complete motorization of the department.
An early rendition of the masks firefighters used is seen on display inside the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
A photo of firefighter Harry Sides, who died in 1972 in the line of duty, is seen displayed with his shirt and badge inside the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's museum in the entrance of its West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1. Eleven Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighters have died in the line of duty over the department's 140 years of service.
Artifacts from years of firefighting are seen in a display case in the entrance way to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street fire station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire historian Ryan Conklin explains how gamewell fire alarm boxes were used in the early 20th century, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
A patch is seen on the sleeve of a interim fire chief Todd Hutchinson's jacket, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Lancaster City Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin talks about the early days of firefighting in Lancaster County, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
A steam engine, used to pump water through leather hoses, is seen here, circa 1910.
Firefighters with Engine Company No. 4, at the fire department’s 333. N. Queen Street station, get ready to gallop to a call in this undated photo. The city’s first paid fire department, now Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, used horses as the primary means of transportation until 1917.
William ‘Dutch’ Orem holds a pair of steeds at the Lancaster Fire Department in this undated photo. These horses were used to haul Engine No. 3. The fire department, now Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, used horses until 1917.
Firefighters work to put out the blaze at the Moss Cigar Factory fire on North Prince Street, near Lemon Street, in January 1907. Firefighters were heralded after battling one of the "worst fire that has ever been known in its history."
Lancaster city firefighters work to put out a fire in this photo from the 1950s.
A steam engine, used to pump water through leather hoses, is seen here, circa 1910.
Destruction from the 1910 Reilly Bros. & Raub fire along North Queen Street in Lancaster city is seen after firefighters spent hours working to tame the blaze. The fire was labeled as one of the worst fires in the city's history and proved to be a test for the early fire department in the years prior to automobiles.
Destruction from the 1910 Reilly Bros. & Raub fire along North Queen Street in Lancaster city is seen after firefighters spent hours working to tame the blaze. The fire was labeled as one of the worst fires in the city's history and proved to be a test for the early fire department in the years prior to automobiles.
Lancaster city firefighters watch on as a firefighter slides down a pole in this undated photo, likely from the early 1900s.
A helmet is seen on the dash of a Lancaster Burea of Fire fire engine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin puts equipment away on a fire engine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
A helmet is seen on the dash of a Lancaster Burea of Fire fire engine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
An old leather firefighter's helmet is seen in a display case inside Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Firefighter badges make a '64' for Lancaster City Burea of Fire inside the department's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
A fire engine is seen parked in front of Lancaster City Bureau of Fire's West King Street station, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The county's first paid fire department celebrated 140 years of service on April 1.
Henry Howell, the first chief of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire is pictured at left, next to current interim fire chief Todd Hutchinson.
On January 11, 1907, five houses and a cigar warehouse went up in flames on North Prince near Lemon Street. The fire burned through the Moss Cigar Factory, causing an initially estimated loss of $500,000 to $1,000,000 (or about $15 to $30 million in today’s purchasing power), according to the Lancaster Examiner’s initial report. Firefighters from Harrisburg and Columbia were telephoned for help.
The newspaper highlighted the firemens’ work and said they were “like Trojans, succeeded in keeping the fire within the confines they did.” Some embers from the fire carried for “several miles,” the paper reported.
Three years later, a new blaze took the title of the “Greatest Fire In Lancaster’s History,” the headline of the Lancaster New Era’s Feb. 10 edition blared. The story, consuming the front page, laid out the details of the blaze at Reilly Bros. & Raub hardware store that burned an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in property loss (equivalent to $2.2 to $2.9 million today). Initially, it was reported that the property loss totaled $500,000 (initial reports of monetary loss were often inflated, historical records show).
Firefighters arrived at the hardware store around 6:57 a.m., four minutes after the alarm sounded, with temperatures in the low 30s. Ammunition stored at the business exploded, round after round, and made fighting the blaze “extremely hazardous,” according to fire department records. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the flames destroy the building and those around it.
“The great heat from the flames, which seemed to shoot clear across the street, cracked the heavy plate glass in the window of the Hanover shoe store,” the New Era reported. It took firefighters nearly four hours to extinguish the fire, and the newspaper reported that “long before the fire ended the wires along the streets were coated with ice.”
Use the slider to see before and after photos of Lancaster city firefighters battling the Reilly Bros. & Raub fire in 1910 and the same section on North Queen Street 112 years later.
1910: Firefighters work on the scene of one of the biggest blazes in the city's history at Reilly Bros. & Raub, Feb. 10.
Today: North Queen Street is seen on April 1, 2022, 140 years after one of the worst fires in the city's history.
The firemen “deserve the best that can be said of them,” the newspaper reported.
Fighting fires has substantially changed, Conklin said. Fires were – broadly speaking – easier to tamper during that era, mostly occurring at stables, houses and barns.
Fires also burned differently, Conklin said.
“It was just normal to just go in (the burning building), hold your breath, do what you need to do,” Conklin said. “But, that’s only because smoke was different. You don’t have the plastics of today, so (fires) burned differently. So people could withstand the smoke better.”
“Smoke eaters” was a common phrase for those firefighters who seemed to have little problem going into a building full of smoke and not coughing their lungs out. (In fact, that was common practice until after World War II, when the department received its first crude gas masks.)
Firefighters’ only protection for most of the first 50 years included long rubber coats, leather helmets and gloves.
One “smoke eater,” a Lancaster city firefighter named Isadore H. Neuman, “attracted the attention of the large crowds who were watching the flames,” while he was fighting the blaze at the Moss Cigar fire in 1907, the Lancaster Examiner reported.
As smoke overtook the building and caused many firefighters to seek refuge outside, Neuman was seen gasping for air, putting a sponge in his mouth, and heading back into the smoke to fight the blaze.
“Several times he was overcome and staggered to the window for air, but each time he went back again until the flames became so hot that he was driven from the place,” the paper reported.
Today, firefighters have self-contained breathing apparatus, can find fire hotspots with handheld thermal gauges, can use the building’s technology to help control sprinkler systems and are better protected with fire-resistant gear, rather than just a long rubber jacket.
21st century fire department
Firefighters today are called out much more often than they were in the years following the department’s inception. And it’s not just when something’s on fire.
Crews are called to assist with everything from car crashes to medical calls to ducks in a drain or a cat in a tree.
“Back then, you’re more of a fire department,” Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Interim Chief Todd Hutchinson said. “Now, they consider us an all-hazards department.”
There are 15 firefighters on staff at all times, Hutchinson said. And when they’re not running out to calls, there’s plenty to do at the station. Downtime gets filled with training, tours of the station, educating the public, and, in the rare moments of quietness in the city, firefighters can work out or sleep (after 10 p.m., that is). A three-story slide is installed in the new firehouse, taking firefighters from the third floor to the locker room in seconds in case of a fire.
When the latest round of new hires (15 new firefighters) are finished with schooling and training at Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster City Fire Bureau will be fully staffed at 76.
Hutchinson is the 17th active fire chief in the department’s 140 years.
“They’re providing a service to the citizens and the visitors of the city that is second to none,”
Hutchinson said of the city’s department. “They’re a top-notch department. I’m very proud.”