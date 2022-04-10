140 years of the Lancaster city fire department [photos, video]

A bell rings, shaking the bricks of the building below at 411 W. King St. in Lancaster. The sound is familiar – something’s on fire.

Horses rush from the stable behind the firehouse. Firefighters latch on their heavy equipment, driving the teams toward the smoke, hooves thundering and equipment clanking through narrow city streets.

It’s nearing the end of the 19th century, and the county’s first paid fire department is settling into its role.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, which marks its 140th anniversary this month, is one of the oldest paid fire departments in Pennsylvania. The first was Philadelphia in 1871.

Fourteen decades. Nearly 1,000 firefighters filed through the ranks, led by 17 chiefs. Thousands of blazes extinguished. Eleven firefighters’ lives lost in the line of duty. Countless lives saved. Hundreds of properties salvaged.

Much has changed, but the dedication and inherent danger of protecting the property and people of the city has stayed the same. Here’s a look at how the department evolved, from the early days of horse-drawn ladder trucks to now.

The volunteer years: battling egos and arsonists

The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire was organized on April 1, 1882, after at least two failed efforts. As the city was growing in population and size, demand grew for dedicated firefighters who could be counted on to show up when blazes threatened people and property.

“It was more accountability for the city,” Lancaster Bureau of Fire firefighter and historian Ryan Conklin said. “Instead of relying on these people that maybe can’t always be relied upon,” the new paid department gave assurance of professionalism and reliable responses.

Volunteer groups had been putting out fires throughout the county for more than a century; they still do in the majority of Lancaster County’s municipalities, with the exception of Lancaster city and Manheim Township.

“Starting off with buckets, and then transitioning to ladders and wagons – as the equipment changed, the times changed, (and) the people tried to change with it,” Conklin said. “The city was looking toward getting organized and cleaning up some of the mishaps of sometimes missing fires, or overlapping fires and the rivalries between the volunteer (fire) houses.”

In the early days, firefighting groups were also fighting egos and rivalries, Conklin said, that sometimes led to spats and violence.

“They would have rivalries. They would have fistfights, water fights,” Conklin said. “It was getting in the way of actual property conservation and life safety.”

In one example two firefighters were “somewhat hurt” on August 21, 1881, when a water fight broke out between Friendship Fire and Hose and American Fire Engine and Hose companies, according to LNP|LancasterOnline archives.

While fire tore through B.F. Skeen’s building at Sherman Street and Marion Alley, which housed felloes (the outer rim of a wheel), firefighters blasted each other's equipment with water and threw “stones, brickbats and other missiles,” the Intelligencer Journal reported in the following day’s paper.

Arson was also a major problem in the years leading up to the department’s creation. Arsons were so common throughout Lancaster that the city hired a group of lawyers to prosecute the arsonists, commonly known as “firebugs,” “who had caused so much excitement in this city during the last few years,” the Semi-Weekly New Era reported in April 1883.

One of the most famous Lancaster city firebugs was George “Tid” Brimmer. He was the head of the “firebug gang” and would earn a reputation as “one of the most celebrated criminals ever developed in Lancaster County,” according to the Lancaster Semi-Weekly New Era.

Brimmer, born in the 1860s, would go on to break out of jail, be caught again in Harrisburg, and eventually be pardoned in 1895, after serving 12 and a half years in prison.

“They were definitely predominantly (the ones that) kept the fire department busy,” Conklin said of arsonists in the late 1800s. “To cause a conflagration was – I mean, that’s kind of a pyromaniac’s dream.”

Galloping to the scene

For the newly created city fire department, getting to the fire was sometimes just as dangerous as fighting it.

Henry Howell, the city’s first fire chief, was in command of 39 men – 19 hosemen, nine drivers, five foremen, four engineers, one tillerman and one ladderman, according to Lancaster Bureau of Fire records.

Two horses, minimum, were needed to rush equipment to a scene; the department’s first ladder truck took three. Harry, Joe and Charlie were the three stallions tasked with the job of leading one of the early ladder trucks, according to archival photos and records from the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire. The undated photos are likely in the late 1890s or early 1900s.

On the day of the department’s inception, according to a report from the Intelligencer Journal, a building known as the “old match factory” near Chestnut and Duke streets caught fire from a spark thrown by a passing locomotive a few feet away from the building.

“The firemen made excellent time going to the fire and did good work,” the newspaper reported.

Quick responses in the city were a point of pride for Howell and his team.

When a group of insurance men from places such as New York City and Hartford, Connecticut, held a meeting in the city, Howell demonstrated how the city’s newest department worked, the Intelligencer Journal reported on April 11, 1882.

Howell “struck an alarm” at the corner of West King and Water streets, and about a minute later, the team of horses arrived with the first apparatus. Minutes later, the entire department was on scene. At the time, the firehouse was situated between Water and Mulberry streets, less than a block away from the demonstration.

The newspaper called the run “very satisfactory,” even though one of the hose carts crashed going over railroad tracks, hurting a firefighter, breaking parts of the cart and injuring the horse.

In 1906, while trying to hop on a moving apparatus (which could weigh more than two tons), firefighter Edward DeMora lost his footing. He was dragged down a city street and subsequently run over, according to Lancaster Bureau of Fire historical records. He was 28, the third recorded line-of-duty death for the young fire department (though his death wasn’t recognized as a line-of-duty death at the time).

By 1910, the department had 19 horses, The News-Journal reported.

Eleven firefighters have died in the line of duty. Firefighter Thomas J. Horvath, 46, was the most recent, suffering a heart attack on a fire scene in 1992.

Trials by fire

In the department’s first calendar year, firefighters were called to 34 alarms, including two false alarms.

One of the first major fires for the department, according to Lancaster Bureau of Fire historical records, happened on Nov. 5, 1883, at the Inquirer Printing and Publishing Building, then located at 47 N. Queen St. But conflicting reports make the severity of the fire difficult to pinpoint.

According to the fire department’s historical record, it’s reported that firefighters arrived within three minutes, and that the “interior of the building and its contents were destroyed by the fire.”

A report in the Nov. 7, 1883, edition of the Lancaster Intelligencer said the fire “made a big blaze, but no damage was done,” and added that the department was “promptly on hand, but their services were not needed.”

Both reports, however, confirmed the initial fire started after a boy dropped a piece of “blazing paper” into a large iron tank, partially filled with water and benzene, which is found in petroleum and gasoline.

Massive fires decades later, in 1907 and 1910, tested the still-young department’s strength.

On January 11, 1907, five houses and a cigar warehouse went up in flames on North Prince near Lemon Street. The fire burned through the Moss Cigar Factory, causing an initially estimated loss of $500,000 to $1,000,000 (or about $15 to $30 million in today’s purchasing power), according to the Lancaster Examiner’s initial report. Firefighters from Harrisburg and Columbia were telephoned for help.

The newspaper highlighted the firemens’ work and said they were “like Trojans, succeeded in keeping the fire within the confines they did.” Some embers from the fire carried for “several miles,” the paper reported.

Three years later, a new blaze took the title of the “Greatest Fire In Lancaster’s History,” the headline of the Lancaster New Era’s Feb. 10 edition blared. The story, consuming the front page, laid out the details of the blaze at Reilly Bros. & Raub hardware store that burned an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in property loss (equivalent to $2.2 to $2.9 million today). Initially, it was reported that the property loss totaled $500,000 (initial reports of monetary loss were often inflated, historical records show).

Firefighters arrived at the hardware store around 6:57 a.m., four minutes after the alarm sounded, with temperatures in the low 30s. Ammunition stored at the business exploded, round after round, and made fighting the blaze “extremely hazardous,” according to fire department records. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the flames destroy the building and those around it.

“The great heat from the flames, which seemed to shoot clear across the street, cracked the heavy plate glass in the window of the Hanover shoe store,” the New Era reported. It took firefighters nearly four hours to extinguish the fire, and the newspaper reported that “long before the fire ended the wires along the streets were coated with ice.”

The firemen “deserve the best that can be said of them,” the newspaper reported.

Two men working at the store when the fire began were badly burned, and one firefighter broke two bones in his foot, but no deaths were reported.

‘Smoke eaters’ and early equipment

Fighting fires has substantially changed, Conklin said. Fires were – broadly speaking – easier to tamper during that era, mostly occurring at stables, houses and barns.

Fires also burned differently, Conklin said.

“It was just normal to just go in (the burning building), hold your breath, do what you need to do,” Conklin said. “But, that’s only because smoke was different. You don’t have the plastics of today, so (fires) burned differently. So people could withstand the smoke better.”

“Smoke eaters” was a common phrase for those firefighters who seemed to have little problem going into a building full of smoke and not coughing their lungs out. (In fact, that was common practice until after World War II, when the department received its first crude gas masks.)

Firefighters’ only protection for most of the first 50 years included long rubber coats, leather helmets and gloves.

One “smoke eater,” a Lancaster city firefighter named Isadore H. Neuman, “attracted the attention of the large crowds who were watching the flames,” while he was fighting the blaze at the Moss Cigar fire in 1907, the Lancaster Examiner reported.

As smoke overtook the building and caused many firefighters to seek refuge outside, Neuman was seen gasping for air, putting a sponge in his mouth, and heading back into the smoke to fight the blaze.

“Several times he was overcome and staggered to the window for air, but each time he went back again until the flames became so hot that he was driven from the place,” the paper reported.

Today, firefighters have self-contained breathing apparatus, can find fire hotspots with handheld thermal gauges, can use the building’s technology to help control sprinkler systems and are better protected with fire-resistant gear, rather than just a long rubber jacket.

21st century fire department

Firefighters today are called out much more often than they were in the years following the department’s inception. And it’s not just when something’s on fire.

Crews are called to assist with everything from car crashes to medical calls to ducks in a drain or a cat in a tree.

“Back then, you’re more of a fire department,” Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Interim Chief Todd Hutchinson said. “Now, they consider us an all-hazards department.”

There are 15 firefighters on staff at all times, Hutchinson said. And when they’re not running out to calls, there’s plenty to do at the station. Downtime gets filled with training, tours of the station, educating the public, and, in the rare moments of quietness in the city, firefighters can work out or sleep (after 10 p.m., that is). A three-story slide is installed in the new firehouse, taking firefighters from the third floor to the locker room in seconds in case of a fire.

When the latest round of new hires (15 new firefighters) are finished with schooling and training at Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster City Fire Bureau will be fully staffed at 76.

Hutchinson is the 17th active fire chief in the department’s 140 years.

“They’re providing a service to the citizens and the visitors of the city that is second to none,”

Hutchinson said of the city’s department. “They’re a top-notch department. I’m very proud.”