An incoming freshman at Warwick High School was charged with three counts of terroristic threats after threatening three other students on social media, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The 14-year-old, who's name was not released because he is not being charged as an adult, threatened to harm three other students using a handgun, police said.

A concerned parent contacted a school administrator after seeing the threats on a social media post, according to police.

Police said that an officer met with the 14-year-old and his mother and "took verifiable measures to assure there was no further access to a weapon." The boy was also banned from being on Warwick School District property.

None of the threats were made on school property, "but directly related to an intended act on the school premises," police said.

The parents of the potential victims were all notified and made aware of the threats and charges, according to police.

In a press release, police said that they are "grateful" for those who helped in the investigation, "with a special note of thanks to the parent who immediately reported what she viewed on the social media posting."

The 14-year-old is in the custody of his parents pending further legal processing.