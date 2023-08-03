A 14-year-old Leola boy shot and killed a Lancaster man Wednesday in the city's southwest neighborhood after planning to rob him with an 18-year-old, who he threatened into helping him, the older teen told Lancaster police.

Jomar Santos, 14, and Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of the 900 block of North Lime Street, Lancaster, are each charged with homicide, reckless endangerment and related crimes in the death of Johan Parra, 31, of Lancaster, who was shot as he sat in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Camry parked in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street about 11:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime. Santos is among the youngest people charged with homicide in Lancaster County.

Lancaster Police Chief Richard Mendez said the shooting "was not random," but said he "can't say what their exact relationship was at this time."

In charging documents, police said they looked at video from multiple Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras and saw Santos and Echevarria pointing guns in the area of the shooting, then running into nearby 520 West Vine St., where they were later taken into custody.

"Cameras in the area were crucial in this investigation, as was the rapid response from the police bureau and the community members that stepped up as well," said Mendez.

According to an affidavit of probable cause for Echevarria, he told officers Santos asked him to commit a robbery with him and put a gun to his stomach saying if he did not help him “it will be bad for you.”

Echevarria told police Santos gave him two BB guns and told him to cover him while he did the robbery. Echevarria said he heard a gunshot and he and Santos both began running and Santos told him he shot Parra.

Zakary Hornberger told police he was sitting in the front passenger seat with Parra when he saw two people walking near the car, but looked down when he heard gunshots. He said he ran and turned to see Parra crawling out of the car and collapsing.

Parra was dead when police arrived, shot once in the upper torso.

Following the shooting, numerous police ordered people out of 520 West Vine and they and the county Special Emergency Response Team maintained a heavy presence around the house in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood until around 5:30 p.m. Police ordered anyone in the house to come out and eventually, a K9 was sent in.

Witnesses said they saw several people come out of the house shortly after the shooting.

Mendez said Echevarria and Santos "were taken into custody a couple hours after the shooting." He said police were careful and methodical in clearing the building where the two men were taken into custody.

"Numerous persons were removed from the residence and Officers had to safely enter to clear it. We have procedures and laws we have to follow and this isn’t always an immediate thing," Mendez said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Thomas Ginder at 717-735-3345.