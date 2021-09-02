Lancaster city police have arrested a 14-year-old for the fatal shooting of a man late last month near a city park.

Elijahuwon Ashmeir Brown of the 700 block of Manor Street was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide in the Aug. 27 shooting death of 23-year old Rolando Rivera in the 500 block of Third Street, next to Rodney Park.

Rivera was found lying in the street, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds at 9:44 p.m., police said. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, an autopsy found.

Police said they made the arrest after reviewing video footage from the area around the incident, including some that shows “the suspect raising a firearm and then firing multiple gunshots at Rolando Rivera and continues firing as Rivera falls,” a police press release said.

Before the shooting, police said video footage shows Brown and Rivera walking on opposite sides of the 500 block of Manor Street, with Brown following as Rivera walks west and then turns onto Third Street, where Brown runs toward him and begins shooting.

City police detectives reviewing the footage recognized Brown as the shooter, police said.

Brown was arraigned Thursday afternoon before District Judge Adam Witkonis and committed to Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Brown is one of the youngest people to be charged with homicide in Lancaster County history, although two other 14-year-olds have been charged with homicide here in the last two years.

In October 2019, 14-year-old Rahmir I. Hopkins was charged with killing Luis A. Perez in the southeast part of the city. In February 2021, 14-year-old Claire Elaina Miller was charged with homicide after calling police to say she had stabbed her 19-year-old sister in their Manheim Township home while their parents were asleep.

Under Pennsylvania law, juveniles accused of homicide must be charged as adults.