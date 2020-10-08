Police reported that missing 14-year-old Lelani Wood has safely returned to her family after running away from home, according to LNP | LancasterOnline media partner ABC27.

Wood left her house near Rawlinsville Road, Providence Township, around 11 a.m. on Friday for a walk, police said, but never returned.

Police say that Wood is white with brown hair and brown eyes. Police didn't provide her height.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police trooper Scott Enedy at 717-391-3581 or email him at senedy@pa.gov.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: