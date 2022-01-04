Fourteen people died by homicide in 2021 in Lancaster County, one more than in 2020. Three of the homicides were committed by persons who also took their owns lives by suicide.

Nine adults are charged with criminal homicide for their roles in the deaths of eight victims. Two juveniles are charged as adults in two other cases.

Homicide is a death at the hands of another person. Prosecutors decide if a homicide is a crime. LNP’s count does not include homicide by vehicle cases.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams’ office decided not to file homicide charges in one case after determining the man responsible for causing the death did not act with a “criminal state of mind.”

Since 2000 the county has averaged a dozen homicides a year.

The cases

Danielle Bewley, 29, of East Drumore Township, is charged with shooting her estranged husband, Mitchell Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, in a Strasburg parking lot on Feb. 14. She has pleaded not guilty; her case has not been scheduled for trial.

Claire Miller, 15, is charged as an adult in the stabbing of her older sister, Helen Miller, in the family’s Manheim Township home on Feb. 22. Her attorney intends to mount an insanity or mental illness defense and he’s also asked a judge to schedule a hearing on whether to transfer the case to juvenile court. That’s not been scheduled.

Although Jesus Samuel Torres Jr., 28, is accused of punching Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, causing him to fall and strike his head during a March drug deal in Lancaster. The prosecutor’s office did not file a criminal homicide charge after Gonzalez died eight days later, on March 26, because the office determined Torres “did not act with the criminal state of mind” required to support the charge. Torres is charged with simple assault and drug offenses. His case could be resolved later this month.

Cherrelle Byrd, 35, of Mountville, is charged with shooting her former husband, Richard Williams, 35, during an argument about finances on April 16. She has pleaded not guilty and her case could come to court at the end of March.

David Lamar Meadows, 27, and Amy Elizabeth Manning, 30, are accused of causing the drowning death of a 4-month-old boy in May by leaving him unattended in a tub with running water — something they had been warned against doing, according to police. The incident happened May 20 and the boy was flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead May 21. They have pleaded not guilty; county prosecutors want to try their cases together.

Investigators determined that David Preston, 63, killed his wife, Victoria Preston, 60, by giving her toxic levels of fentanyl and other medications, and killed himself by setting their Mount Joy Township home on fire, causing it to explode, on June 1.

Donald Meshey Jr., 33, is accused of beheading and dismembering his father, Donald Meshey Sr., 67, Aug. 11 in the Lancaster apartment they shared.

Steffen Vadoria Tidwell Jr., 27, of Lancaster, is accused of shooting Jomar Almestica, 26, of York, during a party in the city’s southeast on Aug. 20. Tidwell has pleaded not guilty. His case has not been scheduled for trial.

Elijahuwon Ashmeir Brown, 15, of Lancaster, is charged as an adult in the Aug. 27 shooting death of Rolanda Rivera, 23, of Lancaster. Police said Brown, then 14, shot Rivera multiple times from behind near Rodney Park. Brown’s attorney filed a motion in November asking that a judge transfer the case to juvenile court, but that has not been ruled on.

Robert Edward Boddy, 43, was charged Dec. 22 with strangling Nora Sánchez, 65, to death after sexually assualting her in her New Holland apartment on Aug. 31. Boddy lived in the building at the time. A preliminary hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday is being rescheduled. A date has not been set.

Aaron Blake Robertson, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with third-degree murder in the Sept. 1 death of Brandon Schweers, 36. Police said Robertson went to Schweers’ Pearl Street home with a knife and pepper spray, then beat him. Schweers was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died upon arriving. Robertson pleaded not guilty. His case has not been scheduled for trial.

Wesley S. Frey Jr., 31, shot his father, Wesley S. “Big Wes” Frey, 61, using a crossbow in their Mount Joy Township home on Sept. 29 and then killed himself.

Christopher Mello, 39, of Elizabethtown, is accused of fatally beating his wife Alexandria L. Reynolds, 39. Reynolds’ body was found in their bathtub on Sept. 30. Mello pleaded not guilty; his case has not been scheduled for trial. The district attorney’s office has filed notice that it intends to seek the death penalty against Mello if he is convicted of first-degree murder, citing torture as an aggravating circumstance, according to court documents.

Juan Dalmolin, 61, of Ephrata, shot and killed his niece, Naraly Archibald, 19, then fatally shot himself, on Dec. 8.