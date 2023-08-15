A 14-month project to improve the 1.5-mile long median barrier on the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River is set to begin later this month.

Starting Aug. 28, crews will begin work on the bridge. Two lanes will remain open in both directions, with traffic shifted toward the shoulder of the road.

The 5,640-foot span, officially known as the Wrights Ferry Bridge, connects Columbia Borough and Hellam Township in York County and sees an average of 46,000 vehicles each day.

The $5.2 million project is scheduled to be completed by November 2024. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.