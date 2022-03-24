Fourteen people were arrested in the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force's first operation on March 10, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The operation was a prostitution sting involving an online advertisement and an East Hempfield Township hotel, targeting people who "perpetuate the demand for human trafficking and prostitution," the district attorney's office said.

"This operation was directly aimed at reducing the demand for commercial sex," District Attorney Heather Adams said. "Those who patronize prostitution in our community fuel traffickers who fill that demand with victims."

An undercover female officer made contact with more than 100 people during the eight-hour operation, the district attorney's office said. The people all responded to the online ad and made arrangements to pay money for sexual activity, ranging from $80 to $200.

The 14 who were arrested physically met with the undercover officer and the other contacts were made by phone, according to the district attorney's office.

Here's who police arrested:

- Eddie Vazquez-Gomez, 47, Mount Joy; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Aaron O’Brien, 41, Lancaster; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Eric Rivera, 32, Millersville; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Gavin Snader, 49, Pequea; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- William McClucas, 59, Willow Street; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Paul Hale, 54, Lancaster; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Brian Keil, 46, Coatesville; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Juan Colon, 37, Lancaster; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Gary Peters, 57, Williamsburg, Ky.; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Marco Matos, 37, Gap; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Neptali Marroquin, 35, Lancaster; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Elijah Santos, 27, Lancaster; charged with patronizing prostitutes

- Michael Boyles, 40, Maytown; charged with patronizing prostitutes and criminal conspiracy

- Thomas Brown, 52, Marietta; charged with criminal conspiracy

Those charged will be sent a summons to appear for a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Brian E. Chudzik, where they will be arraigned and have bail set, the district attorney's office said.

Adams said that the operation proved "the demand for this clearly exists right here in Lancaster." The Human Trafficking Task Force was launched earlier this year, on Jan. 11.

"This was the first but certainly won't be the last operation conducted," Adams said. "Prospective buyers should take note and act accordingly by refraining from advancing human trafficking."