14 Abner and Aaron Zook pictures hit auction block as prices rise for Amish twins' carved and painted works

When the doors of Good N Plenty restaurant shut permanently just before Christmas, ending 52 years as a top-draw Lancaster County tourist attraction, access to one of the largest publicly viewable collections of hand carved and painted 3D artworks by Abner and Aaron Zook came to an end.

Arrayed in the dining room and hallways of the now-former Smoketown restaurant, the Zook pictures presented a firsthand perspective of Amish life to the tens of thousands of tourists who came to Good N Plenty for a taste of traditional Amish food. Carved out of wood and then painted, the pictures showed a barn raising, horse-drawn plows, a wheat harvest, and horses being watered next to a barn, among other idyllic scenes.

Now, along with several others by the brothers, the Zook paintings from Good N Plenty will be sold at a PA Auction Center sale on Saturday that will be one of the largest one-time offerings of work by the brothers who would be 100 years old today. With recent sales topping $30,000 for one piece – and in one case exceeding $40,000 – the appearance of 14 artworks at once at an auction with online bidding will be a rare chance to test the market for art by twin brothers who separately produced strikingly similar work.

“More and more people are aware of them and have a desire to collect them … and the prices are going up,” said Leon Stoltzfus, who helps manage PA Auction House in Blue Ball. “There are so many people out of the area that have no clue that the Zook pictures are worth the kind of money they are.”

Born Amish in 1921, both brothers eventually left the Old Order church over tensions created by their own artistic endeavors as well as engagement with the outside world. Nevertheless, their recollections of growing up Amish formed the basis of art which combined wood carving and painting skills honed since their childhood.

“Most of my paintings are agricultural scenes bringing back childhood memories,” Abner Zook said in 1990 to a tour group that visited his studio.

During the visit, which was recorded and made into a DVD, Zook said that the two little Amish boys that show up in many of his pictures – including one that will be sold at the upcoming auction -- are him and his twin brother Aaron. In a picture of a wheat harvest, he points out how the boys are running away from a steam-powered threshing machine driven by “Corey Stoltzfus the engineer (who) with a sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye would act as if he was going to blow the whistle.”

“We would get scared. And we’d run back to the rail fence, one losing his hat and other’s plugging his ears shut,” Abner Zook said. “So much is of these bygone days as I remember -- my childhood days as an Amish boy.”

Early life

Born in Leacock Township in 1921, the Zook twins did not have any formal art training but got early encouragement from their parents, who let them sell painted tourist postcards at the former Brunswick Hotel in downtown Lancaster. The twins also carved miniature farm animals from wood, inspired in part by their parents saying that similar store-bought toys were too expensive.

Top prices for Zook pictures (Since June 2020) Abner Zook, “Hat Tavern,” $41,800.

Abner Zook, “Winter Red Covered Bridge Scene,” $34,650.

Abner Zook, “Shipyard Scene,” $33,000.

Abner Zook, “Auction Scene,” $30,000.

Aaron Zook, “Quilting Scene,” $25,300.

Aaron Zook, “Harvest Scene,” $24,200.

Aaron Zook, “Plow Scene,” $19,000.

Aaron Zook, “Railroad,” $17,500.

Aaron Zook, “Winter Covered Bridge,” $15,400. Source: Witman Auctioneers and PA Auction Center.

While they continued to carve and paint as they got older, the brothers also became farmers as young adults, a pursuit that several family members say was not a good fit.

“Neither of them was very good at farming,” said Aaron Zook Jr., Aaron Zook’s son.

As a 24-year-old, Abner Zook bought a tractor for his farm near Gap, a purchase that prompted a rebuke from the Amish church and led to his disappearance for two days. In a 1946 newspaper story about the discovery of “the missing Amish man,” Zook said that worry over the predicament prompted a nervous breakdown during which he wandered around for two days without knowing where he was going.

Abner Zook was forgiven and taken back after he promised to sell the tractor, the newspaper reported. He eventually left the church in 1949 because of what he later described “a difference of opinion about the need for mission work.”

Aaron Zook was thrown out of the Amish church for making “graven images,” according to his daughter, Anne Zook Petersheim, who described her early family life during a 2016 meeting of the Leacock Historical Society.

Aaron Zook subsequently joined the Amish Mennonite Church but was excommunicated from there after a 1955 visit to New York City to see a rehearsal for “Plain & Fancy,” a Broadway musical about the Amish that inspired the original name of the tourist restaurant near Bird-in-Hand. The restaurant is now called Smokehouse BBQ & Brews.

In addition to being a farmer, Abner Zook also had experience as a carpenter and in boat building. Aaron Zook worked for a time as a pattern maker and custom furniture maker. By 1970, the brothers were both full time artists, maintaining separate studios and working independently. Abner lived and worked in Lebanon County while Aaron stayed in Leacock Township where for a time had a studio at Plain & Fancy where tourists who visited would watch him paint the pictures he had previously carved in his home studio

“I want to bring out the beauty of the simple life,” Aaron Zook said in a 1980 profile in the Sunday News. “Every artist is known by his lifestyle. I want to show the beauty of the simple life and what can come out of it.”

Artistic accounting

Kevin Zook, Aaron Zook’s grandson, has catalogued more than 200 of his grandfather’s artworks, but an exact accounting remains elusive since detailed records weren’t kept. A frequent estimate for the number of pictures Abner Zook produced in his lifetime is 800. He died in 2010.

Sam Zook Jr., Aaron Zook’s grandson, says that his own grandfather likely produced at least five pictures for every one Abner made, noting that later in life he would mass produce pictures using molds and also painted pictures that had been made by other members of his family. Aaron Zook died in 2003.

Zook family members have many of the paintings in private collections, including in a room at a barn with some two dozen near the family’s body shop in Leola as well as in the back room of Sam Jr.’s auto body shop east of Intercourse where there are about 50.

Jim Binsberger, a retired finance executive from Perkasie, Bucks County, owns 80-some paintings by the Zooks, making his the largest private collection. He bought several directly from the brothers but says he has also bought them from people in 22 states, including California and Texas.

“This is so unique and it’s a niche type of artwork you don’t see. It’s not the typical type of painting on a canvas that is traditional. This is different, it stands out and looks at you,” he said.

Binsberger, who is 83, says he doesn’t have any plans to sell his collection and will likely be a bidder at the upcoming auction, where he expects strong demand.

“It’s a little bit like all art that’s of a good artist. When the artist dies, the value of the painting goes up because there are no more,” he said.

On public view

The largest local collection on public view is at Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl Township, which has 13 Abner Zook pictures and 11 Aaron Zook pictures in the lobby, hallways and dining room of the restaurant. Shady Maple also has two, 9-foot-tall display pieces in the lobby of stagecoaches made by Abner Zook.

“It’s sort of the wow factor,” said Phil Weaver, co-president/CEO of Shady Maple. “It gives people something to do while they’re standing in line. You can look at one of these for quite a long time and still not see everything that’s going on.”

Weaver said his dad, Shady Maple founder Marvin Weaver, bought many of the pictures at various school and church fundraising auctions in the 1980s and 1990s where they were often featured items. Weaver said they started collecting the pictures after seeing them at Good N Plenty during employee banquets held at the restaurant before the smorgasbord was expanded in the early 2000s.

Phil Weaver bought some Zook pictures himself, noting that 10 years ago it would easily be possible to get a larger one for $10,000, an amount he says would likely leave him outbid today.

“The prices on these things have really jumped,” he said.

Glen Lapp, co-owner of Good N Plenty, said his dad Christ Lapp must have bought most of the pictures that were at Good N Plenty since he doesn’t remember a time when they weren’t there. “They hung in our restaurant since I was a young man,” he said.

Most of Good N Plenty’s pictures are by Aaron Zook since he worked at nearby Plain & Fancy, the restaurant Christ Lapp helped open in 1959. Glen Lapp said a collector made an offer to buy all the pictures, but he decided to sell them at auction after being advised that they could fetch significant prices.

Lapp, who has offered his family’s restaurant for sale, only recalls selling one Zook picture about 20 years ago. The buyer was someone from California who called his bluff about saying he wanted $15,000 for it.

“Really when I threw that price out, I was thinking they would go away,” he said.

An intertwined art history

Zook family members offer different stories about which brother began the style of picture making that is so identified with them. Aaron’s family members say he initiated the technique while Abner’s generally say that it was him.

The brothers themselves told different versions to newspaper reporters who wrote profiles about the Zooks’ work. In a 1975 story in the Sunday News, Aaron said he started doing 3D paintings around 1955, adding that he hadn’t seen anyone working in a similar style, “except for my brother Abner.”

Yet in a 1958 profile in the Lancaster New Era about his “mural paintings,” Abner Zook makes no mention of his brother, saying he didn’t know anyone else doing the same sort of work. “He developed his techniques and ideas himself,” the newspaper reported.

Kevin Zook, the grandson of Aaron’s who has researched the family history, thinks Aaron likely was the first to initiate the wood-carved pictures around 1952, but adds that for both of them it was a gradual process that built on the earlier work they had both done as wood carvers and painters.

“It really was a development as opposed to an epiphany,” he said. “It’s two separate, but very intertwined history of their art.”

Aaron Zook Jr. says any disagreement about who did the first wood carved paintings or who did them better – a point on which the respective families also disagree – reflects a real rivalry between the twins who nevertheless remained fiercely loyal to each other.

“They would stand there and argue with each other like you wouldn’t believe,” Aaron Zook Jr. said.” But, boy, as soon as someone would come in and try to get in between them, they stood right up against them.”

Since Aaron Zook lived in Leacock Township and had a public studio at Plain & Fancy, his work became generally more known locally during his lifetime and sold for higher prices. But today Abner Zook’s artwork typically brings more than Aaron’s, and it was Abner’s painting of a “Hat Tavern” that brought $41,800 in a March 2021 sale by Witman Auctioneers of Manheim.

Kevin Zook partially attributes the higher current prices to his grandfather’s practice of making each piece unique. He said he did that after getting advice from Andrew Wyeth, the famed Chadds Ford artist whom Zook visited several times when he was trying to become a full-time artist.

“Andrew Wyeth’s advice was to never make copies of your work, since that will affect the price,” Kevin Zook said. “Another piece of advice was to never make a boring sky.”