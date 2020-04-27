A 13-year-old boy is facing several felony charges after he fired shots at occupied buildings, police said.

Lancaster city police first responded to a report of shots fired around 10:56 p.m. April 20 in the 500 block of Lafayette Street. Two buildings had been shot, police said, and no injuries were reported.

Police reviewed surveillance video, which captured footage of three individuals shooting at the residences, police said. One of the individuals, the 13-year-old boy, touched a parked car and left his fingerprints, which police later processed for evidence.

Police were able to user the fingerprints to identify the boy, police said, and took him into custody April 26.

On April 23, three days after the initial incident, police responded to another report of shots fired, this time in the 800 block of Lafayette Street, police said. Two unidentified individuals were involved in the incident.

The boy, who was not identified because he is being charged as a juvenile, has been charged with discharging a firearm in to an occupied structure, six counts of criminal attempt of aggravated assault, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy of attempted aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms not to be carried without a license, police said.

Police are working to identify all individuals involved in both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301. Callers may remain anonymous.

