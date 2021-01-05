Editor's note: An earlier version of this story omitted one killing. The story has been updated.

Thirteen people died by homicide in 2020 in Lancaster County, one more than in 2019.

Nine adults have been charged with criminal homicide for their roles in the deaths of 10 victims. Two killings remain unsolved and no charges were filed in the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz, which Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams determined was justified.

As of Monday, no charges had been filed in the latest death, the stabbing Carlos Lopez-Perez, 55, of Lancaster, on Dec. 29 at 25 S. Ann St.

Homicide is a death at the hands of another person. Prosecutors decide if a homicide is a crime. LNP’s count does not include homicide by vehicle cases.

The county averaged 13 homicides over the previous five years, an average partially boosted by 17 homicides in 2015. Since the turn of the century, the county has averaged a dozen homicides a year.

Criminal homicide charges

• Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise Township, was charged Dec. 21 with killing Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, of Upper Leacock Township. He had already been charged with kidnapping her as she walked home from church on June 21. Her body has not been found.

• Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Lancaster, who remains at large, was charged with homicide and attempted homicide in two Oct. 27 shootings. He is accused of killing Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36, of Millersville, and injuring an unidentified woman on Manor Street in Lancaster. Coley was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital.

• Geraldo Rosaria, 57, of Lancaster, was charged in the Oct. 3 shooting death of Josean Martinez, 40, during an argument in the 600 block of High Street.

• Stephen John Jones, 27, of Brecknock Township, was charged in the Aug 9 death of 68-year-old Steve R. Walker, of Delaware, on Aug. 9. According to testimony at Jones’ preliminary hearing and information filed in court documents, Jones somehow forced Walker’s car off rural Cats Back Road, about four miles south of Ephrata, and shot him at close range. There’s been no indication the men knew each other.

• Ezequiel B. Almodovar, 36, was charged in the July 27 shooting deaths of Jonathan Rivera, 29, of Lancaster, and Eugenio Morales-Torres, 33, of Columbia. Their burned bodies were found in a truck on a Manor Township farm lane.

• Francheska Torres, 23, of Lancaster, was charged in the death of her 2-month-old son, who died July 18, five days after police responded to a call for an infant in cardiac arrest. According to police, the infant suffered a severe, life-threatening brain injury following an assault.

• Tyler Elian Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 20, and Joshua Joaquin Luciano, 20, both of Lancaster, were charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the March 19 shootings of two men after a drug deal last month at an East Lampeter Township motel. They are accused of killing Alexander Aureli Rivera, 22, of Lancaster, and shooting an unidentified man in the abdomen.

• Matthew Moser, 31, of Honey Brook, was charged in the March 2 strangulation of Kristin Graham, a 47-year-old mother of three, in her Caernarvon Township home. Police found her in the upstairs bedroom after being called for a welfare check.

Unsolved cases

• Carlos Bristol, 24, of Lancaster, was shot multiple times early Nov. 2. Police responding to a report of gunfire near East Chestnut and North Lime streets found him and another man shot. Bristol was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the other man survived.

• William Deliz, 23, of Manor Township, was shot Sept. 2 in the 500 block of East End Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. People can also send tips by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.