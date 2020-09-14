This story has been updated to reflect more arrests announced by Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Lancaster city police arrested 13 people on arson and riot-related charges outside the Lancaster Bureau of Police headquarters on Chestnut Street as protests escalated early Monday morning following the police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Muñoz.

In body camera footage released by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office on Sunday, Muñoz is seen running after an officer with what appears to be a knife in his hand before the officer shoots him four times. This is the latest police shooting that has occurred this year in a year of national racial unrest due to police brutality.

Five of the 12 people arrested were from outside Lancaster County, and two of the people were homeless. Two people were also armed with handguns when they were arrested by police, according to a news release.

Up until last night’s police shooting, the “vast majority” of protests in Lancaster city have remained peaceful, said city Mayor Danene Sorace at a press conference Monday.

The individuals arrested are:

- Jamal Newman, 24, of Lancaster, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges

- Barry Jones, 30, of York, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, failure to disperse, trespassing and other protest-related charges

- Frank Gaston, 43, of Ephrata, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, failure to disperse, obstructing public passages and other protest-related charges

- Yoshua Montague, 23, of York, charged with felony carrying a firearm without a license, felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, disorderly conduct and other protest-related charges

- Matthew Modderman, 31, of Lancaster city, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, obstructing highways and other protest-related charges. (He is employed by LNP|LancasterOnline as a client services representative in the Client Solutions department.)

- Talia Gessner, 18, of York, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, defiant trespassing and other protest-related charges

- Kathryn Patterson, 20, of Mercersburg, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges

- Taylor Enterline, 20, of Manheim, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges

- T-Jay Fry, 28, of Lancaster, charged with felony arson, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges.

- Dylan Davis, 28, of Ephrata, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges.

- Lee Alexander Wise, 29, of Camp Hill, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges.

- Jessica Marie Lopez, 32, of Lancaster, charged with felony arson, felony vandalism, felony riot, failure to disperse and other protest-related charges.

- 16-year-old male, of Lancaster, charged with riot, disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime, possession of a small amount of marijuana, propulsion of missiles onto a roadway and institutional vandalism. Those charges were filed before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.

Emotional and angry protests with hundreds of demonstrators took place outside the Lancaster city police station beginning earlier Sunday evening, as news developed that a Lancaster city man was shot and killed by an officer. As the evening went on, some protesters left following a police altercation where riot control agents were deployed on protesters on the ramp outside the station for declining to disperse.

“This office fully supports the right to gather and peacefully protest, however, the riotous behavior exhibited last night is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement Monday. “Such lawless conduct only takes away from those working with the community to address issues worthy of discussion."

"Make no mistake, those who cannot peacefully protest and instead resort to violence will be prosecuted and held fully accountable,” Adams added.

Even later into the evening into early Monday morning, a smaller group of protesters and outside agitators began to damage property and started a fire in the middle of Chestnut Street.

The suspects allegedly piled wood, metal street signs and trash bags to light on fire at the intersection of Chestnut and Prince streets.

Alaak Deu, who has led protests throughout the county since the police killing of George Floyd, was with Patterson and Enterline when they got arrested.

Deu said Patterson and Enterline, who are both members of civil rights organization Green Dreamz, were helping protesters as medics throughout the night. They did not set any fires and remained entirely peaceful throughout the evening, Deu added.

Police jumped out of a police van on Water Street near Chestnut and immediately pulled out their guns early Monday morning. At this point, both Patterson and Enterline laid flat on the ground, Deu said.

This situation, with police immediately pointing their weapons at the young women, is descriptive of the issues Deu and other young activists have been trying to raise awareness about. He said police often escalate situations with force that should be addressed in other ways, and that all elected officials should need to answer for it.

“Everybody needs to be held accountable,” he said.

Deu and Carlos Jiminez, who also leads Green Dreamz, said they did not recognize the people who were damaging property and believe they are from out of town.

Patterson's father, Chip Patterson, said as of 5:45 p.m. on Monday his family has been unable to speak to his daughter and she was still detained by police. She has also not been able to speak to a lawyer, he said.

Kathryn Patterson is a junior at Franklin & Marshall College and has been an active member of its Black Student Union, as well as Green Dreamz. She has organized protests around the region and attended protests in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. in recent months.

"She would not advocate violence, in fact that’s what she’s protesting against," Chip Patterson said.

