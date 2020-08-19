Funding for a $150.4 million overhaul of the interchange at routes 222 and 30 in Manheim Township is included in a plan recently adopted by the state.

The 12-Year Program, or TYP, anticipates $64.8 billion being available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads, according to the state Department of Transportation. Capital projects can’t proceed unless they are included in the plan.

The plan adopted by the State Transportation Commission includes $11.4 billion for state highway and bridge projects in its first four years. It is broken down into three four-year periods:

— October 2021 to September 2024

— October 2025 to September 2028

— October 2029 to September 2032

More than 200 of the plan’s transit-related projects are in Lancaster County.

The first phase of the routes 222/30 project is estimated to last three years and will focus on the Route 30 interchange by adding one lane each to Route 222 in both directions in the area of Stoner Park. This portion of the project is expected to be put out to bid in 2022 and estimated to cost $56.6 million, according to the revised plan.

A three-year second phase is expected to extend the new lanes on Route 222 to just north of the Jake Landis Road interchange near the Oregon Pike exits. That portion of the project is expected to be put out to bid in 2025 at an estimated cost of $93.8 million.

Eventually, new lanes in each direction of Route 222 will extend to Route 772 in West Earl Township, according to PennDOT plans.

Another major project included in the 12-year program is restoring the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, which carries Route 462 between Lancaster and York counties.

Work on the 90-year-old bridge is expected to begin winter 2022-23, according to PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis. It would be completed between October 2025 and September 2028.

The $64.2 million rehabilitation project includes a walking lane, two bicycle lanes and narrower traffic lanes.

An $8.5 million project that will widen Centerville Road to five lanes from Marietta to Columbia avenues in East Hempfield Township is expected to begin in spring 2021 and be completed in the next four years.

A full list of the projects is available here.

The 12-Year Transportation Program has been submitted to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration for review and final approval in October.