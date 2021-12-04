A 12-year-old boy has been charged after threatening to shoot others at Centerville Middle School, according to East Hempfield Township police.

The boy threatened other students Thursday, telling them he was going to commit a shooting at the Centerville Road school Monday, Dec. 6, police said in a news release.

Police identified the boy and removed him from the school Friday morning. He was later interviewed by police in the presence of a guardian.

Other students at the school were also interviewed by police.

A statement posted on the school’s website said that “at no time were students and staff in any danger” Friday.

The boy, whose name was not released to the public because he is a juvenile, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats.

Police said the boy will not be in school Monday, the day he threatened to commit the shooting, and that “there is no further threat with regards to this matter.”

A decision has not been made as to whether the boy will be allowed to return to the school in the future, said Chief Stephen Skiles.

Skiles did not have any further information about the incident.

Attempts to reach the Hempfield School District and Centerville Middle School officials for comment Saturday were not immediately successful.