A 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Lancaster city on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the intersection of Old Dorwart Street and Manor Street to the report of a hit pedestrian. A dispatcher with Lancaster County Wide Communications said the child was transported to a local hospital for minor head injuries.

According to Sergeant Joel Thomas, the 12-year-old ran into the road and was struck by the car. The driver stayed on scene, as the child was taken to the hospital.

Thomas said the family told him the child was released from the hospital Friday morning.