A 12-year-old has been charged after stabbing another child during a fight Saturday night, according to Manheim Township police.

The two juveniles were fighting near the 400 block of Coventry Road near Bucher Elementary School in Manheim Township at 7:14 p.m. when the 12-year-old pulled out a small knife, police said in a news release. The 12-year-old then stabbed the other child, 11, in the abdomen.

It was not clear if the stabbing took place on school grounds. A Manheim Township police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Police spoke with the 12-year-old, whose name was not released, who admitted to stabbing the other child.

The 12-year old, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault and released back to their parents.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries including a small puncture wound and a laceration, police said. The childwas later released from the hospital.

The case will be handled through Juvenile Probation, according to the news release.