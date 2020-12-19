Two 12-foot-tall nutcrackers, handmade by Tim Bradley, stand watch outside the family’s Lampeter house during the holidays.

He got the idea from his son, Logan Bradley, whose grandparents would give him a nutcracker every year for Christmas.

“Let’s make that a big version,” he said. And so they did.

Every year, Tim Bradley said, his daughter, Hunter Bradley, helps him repaint them, and Logan Bradley helps his father assemble them.

The heavy giants have heads made from solid wood and weighted bottoms so they don’t tip over in the wind.

The Bradleys began the Christmas tradition eight years ago, drawing traffic and onlookers to their neighborhood.