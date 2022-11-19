Though this year's ExtraGive raised millions of dollars, it fell short of breaking its fundraising record.
The one-day event raised over $10.1 million as of 12:03 a.m. It's the first time since the ExtraGive's inception in 2012 that it hasn't broken the previous year's record − last year's one-day event raised $15.8 million.
Donations for this year’s ExtraGive were accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday. To date, ExtraGive has raised more than $92 million.
A total of 24,667 donors donated to organizations in Lancaster County. The organization that raised the most money was Lancaster Conservancy, an accredited land trust that protests and restores natural lands for future generations. The organization raised $438,308.57.
This year's ExtraGive featured more than 45 events across Lancaster County on Friday. A signature fundraising event of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, the ExtraGive has raised about $92 million since it was launched in 2012.
Buttons in memory of Equine Officer McGillicuddy were given to people making donation at the Quarryville Police Foundation’s stand for ExtraGive in the parking lot of Good’s Store 333 W 4th St., in Quarryville Borough Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Emma Forrest, of Quarryville Police Foundation, places items in memory of Equine Officer McGillicuddy at the foundation’s stand for ExtraGive in the parking lot of Good’s Store 333 W 4th St., in Quarryville Borough Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
A banner remembering Equine Officer McGillicuddy was on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s display for ExtraGive in the parking lot of Good’s Store 333 W 4th St., in Quarryville Borough Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Equine Officer McGillicuddy’s hat and saddle were at the Quarryville Police Foundation’s display for ExtraGive in the parking lot of Good’s Store 333 W 4th St., in Quarryville Borough Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.Equine Officer McGillicuddy
A bucket with a picture of Officer McGillicuddy was used to collect Quarryville Police Foundation donations for ExtraGive in the parking lot of Good’s Store 333 W 4th St., in Quarryville Borough Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Scenes from events throughout Lancaster County for ExtraGive 2022 [photos]
More than 45 events helped celebrate 2022's ExtraGive across Lancaster County.
A fundraiser at Quarryville Good's Store features banners and buttons in memory of Equine Officer McGillicuddy, Quarryville Police Department's miniature pony who died earlier this month as a result of injuries from a fall.
