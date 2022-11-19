extragive111822-19.jpg

A sign for ExtraGive setup in front of The Griest Building in Lancaster on Friday, November 18, 2022.

 Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent

Though this year's ExtraGive raised millions of dollars, it fell short of breaking its fundraising record.

The one-day event raised over $10.1 million as of 12:03 a.m. It's the first time since the ExtraGive's inception in 2012 that it hasn't broken the previous year's record − last year's one-day event raised $15.8 million.

Donations for this year’s ExtraGive were accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday. To date, ExtraGive has raised more than $92 million.

A total of 24,667 donors donated to organizations in Lancaster County. The organization that raised the most money was Lancaster Conservancy, an accredited land trust that protests and restores natural lands for future generations. The organization raised $438,308.57.

Scenes from events throughout Lancaster County for ExtraGive 2022 [photos]

More than 45 events helped celebrate 2022's ExtraGive across Lancaster County.

A fundraiser at Quarryville Good's Store features banners and buttons in memory of Equine Officer McGillicuddy, Quarryville Police Department's miniature pony who died earlier this month as a result of injuries from a fall.

1 of 27

