Though this year's ExtraGive raised millions of dollars, it fell short of breaking its fundraising record.

The one-day event raised over $10.1 million as of 12:03 a.m. It's the first time since the ExtraGive's inception in 2012 that it hasn't broken the previous year's record − last year's one-day event raised $15.8 million.

How much ExtraGive has raised over the years Lancaster County's annual biggest day of online giving, ExtraGive provides an opportunity for individuals and local businesses to support organizations they care about, encourage others to give and generate awareness for the causes they support. Here is how much the event has raised each year since it began in 2012: 2022: $10.1 million

$10.1 million 2021 : $15.8 million

: $15.8 million 2020 : $13.4 million

: $13.4 million 2019 : $10.9 million

: $10.9 million 2018 : $10.2 million

: $10.2 million 2017 : $8.6 million

: $8.6 million 2016 : $7.1 million

: $7.1 million 2015 : $6.1 million

: $6.1 million 2014 : $4.5 million

: $4.5 million 2013 : $3.2 million

: $3.2 million 2012: $1.7 million Source: Lancaster County Community Foundation

Donations for this year’s ExtraGive were accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday. To date, ExtraGive has raised more than $92 million.

A total of 24,667 donors donated to organizations in Lancaster County. The organization that raised the most money was Lancaster Conservancy, an accredited land trust that protests and restores natural lands for future generations. The organization raised $438,308.57.

This year's ExtraGive featured more than 45 events across Lancaster County on Friday. A signature fundraising event of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, the ExtraGive has raised about $92 million since it was launched in 2012.