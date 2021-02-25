An 11-year-old died hours after a head-on crash that left three others with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

Officers in Manheim Township were dispatched at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday to the 1100 block of Lititz Pike on the Thaddeus Stevens bridge heading into Lancaster in Manheim Township for a head-on crash.

The crash took place on a bridge over the Amtrak railroad tracks leading into Lancaster city, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Lancaster, was driving in the southbound lanes as she approached the bridge. She then crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit another vehicle that was crossing the bridge head on, police said.

Two occupants were in the vehicle police said Johnson struck, a driver and a passenger, and Johnson also had a passenger in her vehicle.

All four people involved in the crash suffered serious to life-threatening injuries, police said. Johnson's passenger, an 11-year-old of Lancaster, died at the hospital following the crash, police said.

The bridge was closed for about 90 minutes Wednesday so police could conduct a crash reconstruction to determine the course of events before, during and after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact

the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously through CrimeWatch.