Eleven people remain hospitalized after a chartered bus returning to LCBC’s Manheim campus crashed Sunday in Schuylkill County, and thousands of dollars have been raised for some of the injured.

Three teenagers have been discharged from the hospital since Monday evening, “and we're hopeful more will be able to go home over the next day or two,” LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft said in an update Tuesday evening.

Ten ninth- and 10th-grade girls and church volunteers remain hospitalized, Ashcraft said. The bus’ driver, 37-year-old Adam Wright, also remained in the hospital early Tuesday evening, according to Kristy Shay, a representative with Premiere #1 Limousine Service, where Wright has worked for at least eight years.

The bus was returning from a retreat in Glen Spey, New York when it crashed off Route 25 just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Fraily Township, about 47 miles north of Manheim. Thirty-two people were injured in the crash, with three in critical condition Monday, according to state police.

Fundraisers for two of the teens onboard the bus, Adelynn Connors and Sara Echegoyen, have raised more than $28,000 and $4,000, respectively, according to Meghan Kee, a spokesperson for GoFundMe.

Connors was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center and remained hospitalized in the PICU on Tuesday, Kee said. Echegoyen went into surgery Sunday and remains in the ICU at Geisinger Children’s Hospital in Montour County.

Ashcraft thanked parishioners and members of the community “for your overwhelming support and continued prayers over these past 48 hours.”

“We continue to hear inspiring stories of how you're being the Church through this situation,” Ashcraft said. “For instance, in the chaos of the accident, the parents of one of the hospitalized girls shared that their daughter had lost her glasses. After hearing from our staff of her need for glasses, two different eye doctors who attend LCBC raced to bring her a new pair. In a matter of hours they returned to the hospital with two new pairs.”

LCBC has also created a Fall Retreat Bus Accident Support Fund to continue raising money for those impacted by the crash.

Three buses were returning to the LCBC Manheim campus from the retreat at Lake Champion in New York when the crash occurred, LCBC said. More than 400 high school students and nearly 200 volunteers and staff from the church’s campuses in Hanover, Harrisburg, Manheim, Northern Dauphin, Waynesboro, York and West Shore participated in the retreat over the past two weekends.

With a combined attendance of more than 16,000 across its 15 locations, Outreach magazine ranked LCBC as the ninth largest church in America in 2020.