The Lancaster County Community Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Extraordinary Give Nov. 19 to raise money for charities that make a difference in the county.

This year, ExtraGive Fest returns to a live, in person format during the final six hours of the event - from 6 p.m. to midnight - at Penn Square and East King Street between Queen and Duke streets. The event will include live music, a beer garden hosted by Spring House Brewing Co., photo opportunities and giving stations. A portion of the proceeds from Spring House Brewing Co.’s ExtraGive-inspired limited edition hazy IPA beer, Pony Up!, will go towards supporting all organizations taking part in this year’s event.

Last year’s ExtraGive Fest was virtual only.

New this year, the Lancaster County Community Foundation is partnering with the Steinman Foundation to present a Pursuit of Equity prize that will give 10 organizations striving to ensure equity within the community $5,000 awards. Also, participating organizations now have the opportunity on their ExtraGive profile page to add their nondiscrimination policy, which gives donors the opportunity to have a deeper understanding of the work that organizations are doing. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP|LancasterOnline.

Extraordinary giving The ExtraOrdinary Give has raised nearly $66 million since its inaugural event in 2012. Following is how much the event has raised each year since it began nine years ago. 2020 : $13.4 million

2012: $1.7 million Source: Lancaster County Community Foundation

When will the ExtraGive 2021 take place?

The event will take place from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 19.

Is The ExtraGive event in person or virtual?

You can follow along at extragive.org.

Is the ExtraGive Fest an in-person or virtual event?

The free in-person ExtraGive Fest will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 19 at Penn Square, and East King Street between Queen and Duke streets. The event will include live music, a beer garden hosted by Spring House Brewing Co., photo opportunities, and giving support stations.

Why is ExtraGive important?

The 24-hour event raised a record $13.4 million in 2020 to benefit 521 community organizations, bringing the total it has raised since the inaugural ExtraGive in 2012 to nearly $66 million.

More than 40,000 unique donors from all 50 states and 15 countries have donated to over 500 local organizations since the first ExtraGive, according to data collected by the Lancaster County Community Foundation

More than 400 nonprofit organizations have applied to participate in this year’s event, with 185 of them stating they have taken part in every ExtraGive.

How do I make a donation?

One can choose out of a list of more than 500 nonprofit organizations at extragive.org and directly donate to that cause.

What is the minimum donation amount per donor?

The minimum for donations is $10.

Where do the ExtraGive donations go?

All donations go directly to participating community organizations. The Lancaster County Community Foundation keeps no funds from the event. There is a 4.99% credit card transaction fee; however, donors can opt to cover the fee.

Can any community benefit organization participate in ExtraGive?

Community benefit organizations must be a 501(c)(3) public charity, serve residents of the county or state, and have a financial audit or independent financial review. There are no restrictions based on organization size or location. To apply by the Oct. 18 deadline, visit www.extragive.org/apply.

What if my preferred organization is not listed?

Contact the organization to make sure it is aware of the 2021 ExtraGive event or email extragiveinfo@lancfound.org and the foundation will reach out to the organization.

Where can I get more information?

Visit www.extragive.org.