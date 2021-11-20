By the time the clock struck midnight at the end of this year’s Extraordinary Give, there was a new fundraising record.

The one-day event raised $15,871,671 as of Saturday morning, passing last year's total of $13.4 million.

This year's ExtraGive Fest returned to a live, in-person format that included live music, a beer garden hosted by Spring House Brewing Co. and other activities. The event was all virtual in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 2020, the ExtraOrdinary Give has raised nearly $66 million since its inaugural event in 2012.

View some of our live coverage from the event last night:

This is a breaking news post and will be updated when more information is available.