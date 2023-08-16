A new basketball tournament and performances by musical artists Sean Kingston and Pastor John P. Kee highlight the 10th annual African American Cultural Fair & Parade.

The free event will be held Sept. 5-9 at Reservoir Park at 832 E. Orange St. in Lancaster city. It is presented by the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster.

“With laws being put into place to restrict the learning of Black history and restriction of Affirmative Action, we believe that now more than ever we need to showcase Black excellence with pride,” alliance President Derek Smith said.

The fair includes carnival rides, a poetry slam and an array of local food vendors and businesses.

New this year is a three-vs.-three basketball tournament that aims to foster teamwork, friendly competition, and the celebration of athleticism.

“Festivals in the Black community aim to provide a positive venue for people to join in a joyful demonstration of unity and culture,” Smith said. “Many current celebrations have been initiated to reclaim the past and connect it to the present and may be held to share the African American culture with the larger community.”

Singer and rapper Sean Kingston is scheduled to perform ay 7 p.m. Sept. 8, while gospel singer John P. Kee and New Life are scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Both performances will take place at Reservoir Park.

While admission to the fair is free, tickets for rides are $1.50 each, $25 for 20, and $50 for 50. Unlimited ride wristbands are $30 and will be available Sept. 5-6.

The parade on Sept. 9 will begin at 1 p.m. on the 300 block of North Street and end at Reservoir Park. It will feature local bands, dance teams and other groups. Grand marshals for this year's parade are state Rep. Ismail Smith Wade-El and the Rev. Louis Butcher, founder and former pastor at Bright Side Baptist Church in Lancaster city.

The fair will be held from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 6-11 p.m. on Sept. 8, and from 4-11 p.m. on Sept. 9.

More information is available at www.facebook.com/AACALANCASTER/, www.aacal.org/events or by emailing the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster at aacalancaster@gmail.com.