More than 100 cats were rescued from a Lititz property on Tuesday after concerns for the welfare of the animals, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The PSPCA said that 105 cats and kittens were alive, but they also found two dead kittens.

The search warrant was executed after an anonymous tip through the organization's cruelty hotline for concerns that there were untreated medical conditions of the animals at the home, the PSPCA said.

The address was not released.

When the owner was asked how many cats were on the property, they said only nine cats, according to the PSPCA. Some cats were visible through windows and doors.

The search warrant was executed by the PSPCA's humane law enforcement team, they said, and began in the afternoon. But cats were still being removed from the property later Tuesday evening.

"A number of the cats rescued were suffering from upper respiratory infections, untreated eye infections and heavy matting of their fur," the PSPCA said.

All but 17 cats were surrendered to the PSPCA, they said.

"The cats not signed over will remain in the care of the organization until they are surrendered by the owner or through the courts," the PSPCA said.

The cats were taken to the PSPCA headquarters in Philadelphia to receive further diagnostics and treatment.

The PSPCA said that the cats will be up for adoption and anyone interested in adopting is asked to email adoptions@pspca.org.

Charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation, the PSPCA said.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is asked to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

