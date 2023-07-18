A grocery store in West Donegal Township sold a $100,000 Powerball lottery ticket Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched four of the five drawn numbers along with the red Powerball. The ticket’s $50,000 winnings were doubled because the purchaser opted for the $1 Power Play add-on.

The ticket was bought at the Giant store at 1278 S. Market St., earning the store a $500 bonus.

The Powerball jackpot is now $1 billion, with a cash value of $516.8 million. The next drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. tomorrow.