Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct distance between Wednesday's crash and the crash involving the Mount Joy siblings in May 2021.

A 10-year-old girl was killed and another person was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle and tractor trailer collided in East Hempfield Township, according to East Hempfield Township police.

A Ford Taurus was driving west on Lititz Road and was struck by a car-carrier heading south at the intersection with Lancaster Road, police said.

The vehicles crashed at Lititz and Lancaster roads (Route 72), about two miles north of East Petersburg, at 6:15 p.m.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to dispatch reports. A second person was trapped inside one of the vehicles not breathing or responsive.

Police said they are not releasing the name of the person who died. Information about the condition of the second person in the crash was not released as of Thursday morning.

Route 72 was shut down at Graystone and Root roads.

The crash occurred just under two miles away from where a Mount Joy brother and sister were killed May 22 after they were struck by a car carrier tractor trailer. The siblings' father later called for changes to be made on that stretch of road, saying it needed a longer traffic light.

Wednesday's crash also happened less than half a mile from an October 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. A Warwick Township public works vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at Quarry and Lancaster roads (Route 72), just north of East Petersburg, when it was struck by the motorcycle and another vehicle at 12:29 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, police said at the time.

The 21-year-old male motorcyclist, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.