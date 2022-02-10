A 10-year-old girl was killed and another person was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle and tractor trailer collided in East Hempfield Township, according to East Hempfield Township police.

A Ford Taurus was driving west on Lititz Road and was struck by a car-carrier heading east at the intersection with Lancaster Road, police said.

The vehicles crashed at Lititz and Lancaster roads (Route 72), about two miles north of East Petersburg, at 6:15 p.m.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to dispatch reports. A second person was trapped inside one of the vehicles not breathing or responsive.

Police said they are not releasing the name of the person who died. Information about the condition of the second person in the crash was not released as of Thursday morning.

Route 72 was shut down at Graystone and Root roads.

The crash occurred about 1,200 feet away from where a Mount Joy brother and sister were killed May 22 after they were struck by a car carrier tractor trailer. The siblings' father later called for changes to be made on that stretch of road, saying it needed a longer traffic light.