Ten new state troopers are set to begin patrolling Lancaster and surrounding counties after being sworn in Friday at a ceremony in Manheim.

Sixty-four members of the state police’s 164th Cadet Class all successfully completed a 27-week training program at the Pennsylvania State Police Training Academy in Hershey.

Lt. Adam Reed, a state police spokesperson, said 3,000 people applied for the academy. Typical cadet classes are around 70-100 people, Reed said, but the number of applicants has slowly declined in recent years.

“I hear from a lot of other departments that they’re in pretty dire straits when it comes to finding recruits and officers — we’re not there,” Reed said. “It’s not quite as competitive as it was (in the past), but you can see given the number that applied and the number that have graduated in this class, it’s still very committed.”

The application process involves a series of academic and physical tests, psychological evaluations, medical checkups, and background checks, Reed said.

Colonel Robert Evanick, the state police commissioner, spoke at Friday’s ceremony, where he blamed recruitment challenges on changing social norms and anti-law enforcement sentiment.

While graduating cadets were not available to talk, Reed put himself in their shoes to speak to his own experiences when he completed the state police academy. He said a newly sworn trooper goes through a mix of emotions at their badge ceremony – excitement and pride but also nerves. Many, Reed said, are also looking forward to seeing their families again after completing the academy.

New troopers will start on Sept. 6 after a weeklong break to transition to their posts. Reed said location assignments are made based on the need in the area. The East Lampeter Township-based Troop J will have the highest number of incoming troopers out of 11 regions.

Here are the new troopers assigned to Troop J, which covers Lancaster, Chester and York counties.:

Avondale in Chester County:

Joseph W. Certo

Ryan J. McLaughlin

Joshua H. Padua

Jarrett D. Tolby

Embreeville in Chester County:

James Frank V

Adam M. Stata

York in York County:

Olivia P. Gard

Jacob T. Goranson

Matthew J. Johnson

Ross B. Venman