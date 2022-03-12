Whiteout conditions caused multiple crashes within a span of minutes along Route 283 in Mount Joy Township on Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Between 10 and 15 vehicles were involved in as many as six crashes along eastbound Route 283 between mile markers 16.2 and 17.8, north of Mount Joy, around 2:20 p.m., the supervisor said.

One person was transported to a hospital.

Route 283 was shut down in both directions between the Rheems/Elizabethtown exit at Cloverleaf Road and the Mount Joy exit at Route 772.