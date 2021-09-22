Ten people remained hospitalized Wednesday after a chartered bus returning to LCBC’s Manheim campus crashed Sunday in Schuylkill County, injuring dozens of high school girls and church volunteers, according to LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft.

One girl has been discharged since Tuesday evening, and the nine girls and leaders who remain in hospitals in Hershey, Danville and Allentown “all appear to be making improvements in the right direction,” Ashcraft said in a four-minute video update Wednesday afternoon.

“After doctors were completing surgery on one of our girls, one of the doctors came out and said to the family, ‘What church do you go to? I need to go there,’” Ashcraft said. “He said he couldn’t believe how well she had done in surgery.”

The driver of the bus, 37-year-old Adam Wright of Lancaster, also remained in the hospital Wednesday, according to Kristy Shay, a representative with Premiere #1 Limousine Service, where Wright has worked for at least eight years.

The bus was returning from a church retreat in Glen Spey, New York, when it crashed off Route 25 just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Frailey Township, about 47 miles north of Manheim. Thirty-two people were injured in the crash, according to state police.

LCBC has “pulled together during this difficult time,” Ashcraft said, citing stories of students writing cards to those who were injured and dozens of doctors and nurses at hospitals in Hershey and Danville who attend the church who went to waiting rooms to tell families they were praying for the girls.

Ashcraft challenged parishioners to continue supporting those who were injured.

“Thirty-one girls and leaders still need to heal,” he said. “Thirty-one girls, leaders, their families and the bus driver still need our prayers.”

The bus was one of three that were returning to the LCBC Manheim campus from the retreat at Lake Champion in New York when the crash occurred. More than 400 high school students and nearly 200 volunteers and staff from the church’s campuses in Hanover, Harrisburg, Manheim, Northern Dauphin, Waynesboro, York and West Shore participated in the retreat over the past two weekends.

LCBC has created a Fall Retreat Bus Accident Support Fund to continue raising money for those impacted by the crash.