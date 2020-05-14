The Pennsylvania SPCA removed 10 dogs from an East Earl property on Wednesday after concerns for the animal's welfare.

Nine Great Danes and one English bulldog were taken during the execution of a search warrant, the PSPCA said.

The search warrant was a result of "concerns surrounding lack of veterinary care and poor sanitation" for the dogs, according to the PSPCA.

Some of the dogs had untreated medical conditions, like bilateral cherry eye (a result of inflamed tear glands), eye infections, thin body conditions, skin infections and ear infections.

All of the dogs were taken to the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated and treated by animal hospital staff, the PSPCA said. Some needed surgery for the cherry eye.

"A number of the dogs will be made available for adoption or placed in foster homes as they continue to recover," the PSPCA said.

Eight of the 10 dogs were surrendered to the PSPCA, they said, and the other two will remain in protective custody of the PSPCA until they are signed over.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The investigation is ongoing and the PSPCA said that charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is asked to call the PSPCA's cruelty hotline, at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can remain anonymous.

For more Lancaster County crime news: