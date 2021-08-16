An apartment building caught fire in Brecknock Township on Monday afternoon, displacing 10 people, according to the Fivepointeville Fire Company.

A window-mounted air conditioning unit caught fire on the second floor of a three-story apartment building in the 500 block of West Maple Grove Road at 2:45 p.m., according to Fivepointville Deputy Fire Chief Jared Artus.

Firefighters arrived to find a working blaze that had quickly spread to the building's attic, Artus said. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

It is not currently known how the air conditioner caught fire.

The building is likely a total loss, though the first floor may be salvageable, Artus said. He did not have have a monetary estimate on the property damage.

A fire marshal has been notified of the incident to conduct an investigation, Artus said.

A total of 10 people from five families were displaced as a result of the blaze. The American Red Cross has been notified to assist those who were displaced.

No injuries were reported in the incident.