A 20-year-old Lancaster city woman was shot in the leg on Tuesday night in Lancaster city, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:17 p.m. in the 900 block of Union Street, police said. It was the second shooting that happened in the city in the evening.

The woman was shot in the lower leg and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital before police arrived, police said. Her injury was not life-threatening.

Police said that the shooting happened after an altercation. The shooter fired at least once, hitting the woman in the lower leg.

No arrests have been made yet, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted on CrimeWatch. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

Earlier on Tuesday, three men were shot less than two miles away in the 100 block of Green Street.

In the Green Street shooting, which happened around 6 p.m., police said that it seemed like at least two shooters walked up to the house and opened fire on the men. Police added that a third gunmen might have shot at the other two gunmen afterward.