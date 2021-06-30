At least one person sustained burn injuries during a kitchen fire at a Lancaster city residence on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters arrived to the scene of a kitchen fire in a two-story home in the 600 block of Fremont Street at 4:41 p.m., dispatch reports show.

The fire was quickly extinguished, though one person was treated for burn injuries, the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure of the extent or severity of the burns.

Fremont Street was shut down as firefighters began venting the building, the supervisor said.