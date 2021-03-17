One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on Route 222 in Ephrata, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 near Route 322 at 5:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to the supervisor. It appeared the vehicle went off the road.

First responders had to free the driver, the supervisor said.

Route 222 North was backed up with rush-hour traffic later in the morning while PennDOT was at the crash scene.

Traffic should be back to normal shortly, the supervisor said.