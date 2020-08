Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster city that left one man injured Thursday.

The shooting took place around 1:26 p.m. in the 200 block of South Ann Street, Lancaster Bureau of Police said.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a single gunshot wound this lower torso. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for suspect information. They have gathered evidence, canvassed for witnesses and have located potential surveillance footage.

