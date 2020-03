A person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Marietta on Tuesday night.

The incident, reported at around 8 p.m., happened in the 100 block of North Biddle Street. Susquehanna Regional police confirmed that a person was stabbed, but an officer at the scene declined to comment further.

At least one person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, according to dispatch. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.

