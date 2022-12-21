A shooting left one person injured in Lancaster city on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded at approximately 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of St. Joseph Street for a reported shooting, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The area is just off of Laurel Street, near New Life Baptist Church.

First responders confirmed one person with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to dispatch reports. Other media agencies report the person was taken to a local hospital.

A desk sergeant with Lancaster Bureau of Police said the shooting was under investigation.