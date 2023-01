At least one person was injured in a shooting in Lancaster city early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded at approximately 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Laurel Street for a reported shooting. The area is two blocks off Manor Street and east of Lancaster Community Park. EMS reported one person with two gunshot wounds, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One person was taken to the hospital, FOX43 reports.

It is not immediately clear if there were any other injuries.